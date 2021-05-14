“But if the Spirit of him that raised up Jesus from the dead dwell in you, he that raised up Christ from the dead shall also quicken your mortal bodies by his Spirit that dwelleth in you” (Romans 8:11).
Our church recently bid farewell a dear sister in Christ who went to live with her daughter in northern Idaho. One of the things that we sometimes say to a fellow believer when we part ways is, “We will see you again, here, there, or in the air!” Thus, we part on a more cheerful note, mitigating the sorrow that we feel.
On April 4, we celebrated the Resurrection of Jesus Christ after three days in the tomb where He was placed after His death on the cross. It is because of the resurrection of Jesus Christ that we have assurance of our own resurrection unto life.
This also is the reason that we can say with confidence that we will see our beloved believers again, that parting is never permanent, whether it is a parting to another city, or a parting in death. “We are confident, I say, and willing rather to be absent from the body, and to be present with the Lord” (1 Corinthians 5:8).
We also have the confidence that all believers will one day (soon?) be caught up to join those who have already passed, “Then we which are alive and remain shall be caught up together with them in the clouds, to meet the Lord in the air: and so shall we ever be with the Lord. Wherefore comfort one another with these words” (1 Thessalonians 4:17, 18).
We know then that whatever sorrows and separations we suffer in this life on earth are only temporary and that they will soon be turned into joy. The Apostle Paul said, “For our light affliction, which is but for a moment, worketh for us a far more exceeding and eternal weight of glory; While we look not at the things which are seen, but at the things which are not seen: for the things which are seen are temporal; but the things which are not seen are eternal” (2 Corinthians 4:17-18).
All of this is because, “Christ died for our sins, according to the Scripture, and that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day, according to the Scriptures” (Corinthians 15:3, 4).
I remember hearing a sermon many years ago by a wonderful black preacher named S. M. Lockridge.
He said that he was lamenting the fact that Jesus was so poor that He had to be buried in a borrowed tomb. He then lit up when he realized that it made sense that Jesus would borrow a tomb because He was only going to use it for three days!!! So, because of the resurrection, we can look on the bright side of everything.
We remember Jesus told His disciples the night before His crucifixion, “Let not your heart be troubled: ye believe in God, believe also in me. In my Father’s house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there ye may be also” (John 14:1-3).
