Editor's Note

This column is the correct version of what was submitted for our Friday Religion page. The body copy that ran on Friday was from a previous column by the Rev. Roy Delia.

Dear reader, I pray that you will carefully read and consider the following verses that testify of Jesus Christ and what He has done to redeem and give eternal life to those who believe on Him.

“In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. The same was in the beginning with God. All things were made by him; and without him was not any thing made that was made. In him was life; and the life was the light of men. And the light shineth in darkness; and the darkness comprehended it not. … And the Word was made flesh, and dwelt among us, (and we beheld his glory, the glory as of the only begotten of the Father,) full of grace and truth” (John 1:1-5 14).



Roy Delia is pastor of the New Hope Baptist Church, Ontario.

