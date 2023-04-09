Ontario Duplicate Bridge Club Results from the past week's duplicate bridge games Submitted information Apr 9, 2023 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FRUITLAND — On April 3, David Kaber and Susan McCoy directed a four and a-half table Howell movement Unit game with the following results:Section and Overall Rank are the same.Flight A: 1st, Diane and Robert Dutton; 2nd, Diane O’Dell and Dolly Gill; 3rd, Laura Stigile and Susan McCoy; 4th, Charlotte Nelson.Flight B: 1st, Diane O’Dell and Dolly Gill; 2nd, Laura Stigile and Susan McCoy.On April 5, Glenora Wright and Mella-Dee Mayberry directed a six and a-half table Mitchell movement Unit game with the following results:Section RankNorth/SouthFlight A: 1st, Winnie Henggeler and Glenora Wright; 2nd, Anita and Erik Hansen; 3rd, Sharon Wada and Jana Schaffeld.Flight B: 1st, Anita and Erik Hansen; 2nd, Sharon Wada and Jana Schaffeld.Flight C: 1st, Sharon Wada and Jana Schaffeld.East/WestFlight A: 1st, Charlotte Nelson and David Kaber; 2nd, Diane and Robert Dutton; 3rd, Diane O’Dell and Mary Judson.Flight B: 1st, Diane O’Dell and Mary Judson; 2nd, Beverley Kasee and Susan McCoy.Flight C: 1st, Diane O’Dell and Mary Judson.Overall RankFlight A: 1st, Winnie Henggeler and Glenora Wright; 2nd, Charlotte Nelson and David Kaber; 3rd, Diane and Robert Dutton; 4th, Anita and Erik Hansen; 5th, Sharon Wada and Jana Schaffeld.Flight B: 1st, Anita and Erik Hansen; 2nd, Sharon Wada and Jana Schaffeld; 3rd, Diane O’Dell and Mary Judson; 4th, Beverley Kasee and Susan McCoy.Flight C: 1st, Sharon Wada and Jana Schaffeld; 2nd, Diane O’Dell and Mary Judson.For information about joining the club, contact Susan McCoy at (208) 866-1809. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. See more Jobs Top Jobs Planned Parenthood is Hiring Planned Parenthood Columbia Willamette is seeking Updated 13 hrs ago Scale House - Scanning Clerk Full Time Shared Position Payette Updated 13 hrs ago Wanted Ranch Hand Experience-Tractor Driving, Feeding Cattle, Haying, Fence Building Updated 13 hrs ago Farmers Supply Cooperative is seeking applicants to fill full-time applicator 13 hrs ago
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.