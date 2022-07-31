Purchase Access

ONTARIO — Ontario Duplicate Bridge Club meets at 1 p.m. each Monday and 6 p.m. each Wednesday at the Ontario Elks Lodge for games. Following are results from games held July 11-27.

On July 27, Glenora Wright and Mella-Dee Mayberry directed a five and a-half table Howell game. Winners of the NAP Club level game were: Flight A and B – 1st, Robert and Diane Dutton; 2nd, Mella-Dee and Philip Mayberry; 3rd, Charlotte Nelson and David Kaber; 4th, Winnie Henngeler and Glenora Wright. In Flight C – 1st, Mella-Dee and Philip Mayberry; 2nd, Diane O’Dell and Mary Judson; Overall Rank – Same as above.



