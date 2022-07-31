ONTARIO — Ontario Duplicate Bridge Club meets at 1 p.m. each Monday and 6 p.m. each Wednesday at the Ontario Elks Lodge for games. Following are results from games held July 11-27.
On July 27, Glenora Wright and Mella-Dee Mayberry directed a five and a-half table Howell game. Winners of the NAP Club level game were: Flight A and B – 1st, Robert and Diane Dutton; 2nd, Mella-Dee and Philip Mayberry; 3rd, Charlotte Nelson and David Kaber; 4th, Winnie Henngeler and Glenora Wright. In Flight C – 1st, Mella-Dee and Philip Mayberry; 2nd, Diane O’Dell and Mary Judson; Overall Rank – Same as above.
On July 25, David Kaber and Mella-Dee Mayberry directed a five-table Howell game. Winners of the NAP Club Level game were: Flight A and B – 1st, Robert and Diane Dutton; 2nd, Dale and Wanda Scheer; 3rd, Charlotte Nelson and David Kaber; 4th, Winnie Henggeler and Ingeborg Dickerson. In Flight C – 1st, Dale and Wanda Scheer; 2nd Gerald and Dauna Henggeler. Overall Rank – Same as above.
On July 20, Glenora Wright and David Kaber directed a six-table Bye Stand Relay. Winners of the NAP game were: North/South Flight A and B – 1st, Winnie Henggeler and Glenora Wright; 2nd, Patricia
and Fred Trenkel; East/West – Flight A and B – 1st, Diane and Robert Dutton; 2nd, Gerald and Dauna Henggeler. Overall Rank – Flight A and B – 1st, Winnie Henggeler and Glenora Wright; 2nd, Diane and Robert Dutton; 3rd, Patricia and Fred Trenkel; 4th Gerald and Dauna Henggeler.
On July 18, Pat Trenkel and Susan McCoy directed a six and a-half table Mitchell game. Winners of the NAP game were: North/South – Flight A and B – 1st, David Kaber and Ingeborg Dickerson; 2nd, Kris Roberts and Joyce Whittet; 3rd, Winnine Henggeler and Mary Jo Rode. Flight C – 1st, Laura Stigle and Susan McCoy; East/West – Flight A – 1st, Diane and Robert Dutton; 2nd, Beverley Kasee and Charlotte Nelson, 3 rd Wanda and Dale Scheer. Flight C – 1st, Linda Simmons and Beulah Gray. Overall Rank – Flight A and B - 1st, Diane and Robert Dutton; 2nd, David Kaber and Ingeborg Dickerson; 3rd, Kris Roberts and Joyce Whittet; 4th, Beverley Kasee and Charlotte Nelson; 5th, Winnie Henggeler and Mary Jo Rode. Flight C – 1st, Linda Simmons and Beulah Gray; 2nd, Laura Stigle and Susan McCoy.
On July 13, Glenora Wright and David Kaber directed a five-table Mitchell movement. Winners of the Unit game were: North/South Flight A – 1st, Dale and Wanda Scheer; 2nd, Peggy Faylor and Roy Youngblood; 3rd, Winnie Henggeler and Glenora Wright. East/West Flight A – 1st, Robert and Diane Dutton; 2nd, Mella-Dee and Philip Mayberry.
On July 11, Pat Trenkel and David Kaber directed a six-table Bye Stand Relay game. Winners of the Summer Membership game were: North/South – Flight A – 1st, Patricia and Fred Trenkel; 2nd, Dale and Wanda Scheer. East/West – Flight A – 1st, Beverley Kasee and Susan McCoy; 2nd Gerald and Dauna Henggeler.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.