PAYETTE — On May 1, David Kaber and Susan McCoy directed a 5-table Mitchell Grass Roots FUNd game with the following results:
Section Rank
North/South
Flight A: 1st, Winnie Henggeler and Beverley Kasee; 2nd, Inge Dickerson and Charlotte Nelson.
Flight B and C: 1st. David Kaber and Lee Saylor.
East/West
Flight A, B and C: 1st, Laura Stigile and Susan McCoy; 2nd, Dale and Wanda Scheer.
Overall Rank
Flight A: 1st, Winnie Henggeler and Beverley Kasee; 2nd Inge Dickerson and Charlotte Nelson; 3rd, Laura Stigile and Susan McCoy; 4th, Dale and Wanda Scheer.
Flight B: 1st, Laura Stigile and Susan McCoy; 2nd, Dale and Wanda Scheer; 3rd, Jerry and Dauna Henggeler.
Flight C: 1st, Laura Stigile and Susan McCoy; 2nd, Dale and Wanda Scheer.
We’re very excited to have our students playing at our club. Patricia Trenkel directed a 2 1/2-table Pupil Game.
Flight C: 1st, Carlos Crandall and Don Roark; 2nd, Melanie Berria and Donna Van Beek.
On May 3, Glenora Wright and David Kaber directed a 6-table bye stand relay Club Championship game with the following results:
Section Rank
North/South
Flight A and B: 1st, Erik Hansen and Philip Mayberry; 2nd, Patricia and Fred Trenkel.
Flight C: 1st, Kate and Hugh Humphrey.
East/West
Flight A and B: 1st, Beverley Kasee and Susan McCoy; 2nd, Gerald and Dauna Henggeler.
Flight C: 1st, Gerald and Dauna Henggeler.
Overall Rank
Flight A and B: 1st, Beverley Kasee and Susan McCoy; 2nd, Erik Hansen and Philip Mayberry; 3rd, Patricia and Fred Trenkel; 4th, Gerald and Dauna Henggeler.
Flight C: 1st, Gerald and Dauna Henggeler; 2nd, Kate and Hugh Humphrey
Games are at the American Legion Hall, 301 S. Iowa Payette. They begin at 1 p.m. Monday and 6 p.m. Wednesday.
For more information, contact Susan McCoy at (208) 866-1809.
