ONTARIO — On April 25 at the Elks Lodge, Susan McCoy and Patricia Trenkel directed a 6-table Mitchell Bye Stand Relay. Winners of the Charity game:

North and South Flight A: 1st, Kris Roberts and Ingeborg Dickerson; 2nd, Beverley Kasee; and 3rd, Jana Schaffeld and Sharon Wada.

Flight B: 1st, Beverley Kasee and Susan McCoy; 2nd, Jana Schaffeld and Sharon Wada.

Flight C: 1st, Jana Schaffeld and Sharon Wada.

East and West Flight A: 1st, Mary Jo Rode and Patricia Trenkell; 2nd, Charlotte Nelson and David Kaber.

Flight B: 1st, Charlotte Nelson and David Kaber; 2nd, Diane O’Dell and Carol Adair.

Flight C: 1st, Diane O’Dell and Carol Adair.

On April 27, Glenora Wright and Mella-Dee Mayberry directed a 5 and a-half table Howell movement. Winners of the Local Charity game:

Flight A: 1st, Glenora Wright and Mella-Dee Mayberry; 2nd, Kris Roberts and Joyce Whittett; 3rd, Ingeborg Dickerson and Beverley Kasee; 4th, Charlotte Nelson and David Kaber.

Flight B: 1st, Diane O’Dell and Susan McCoy; 2nd, Sharon Wada and Jana Schaffeld; and 3rd, John and Anne Oglevie.



