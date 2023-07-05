Ontario Duplicate Bridge Club Results from duplicate bridge games on June 26, June 28, 2023 Submitted Information Jul 5, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ONTARIO — The Ontario Duplicate Bridge Club plays American Contract Bridge League Games twice weekly, on Monday and Wednesday.Results follow from the past week.On June 26, Susan McCoy directed a six-table bye stand relay unit game with the following results:Section RankNorth/SouthFlight A: 1st, Winnie Henggeler and Ingeborg Dickerson; 2nd, Laura Stigile and Dolly Gill.Flight B: 1st, Laura Stigile and Dolly Gill; 2nd, Dale and Wanda Scheer.Flight C: 1st, Dale and Wanda Scheer.East/WestFlight A and B: 1st, Jana Schaffeld and Sharon Wada; 2nd, Beverley Kasee and Susan McCoy.Flight C: 1st, Gail Codding and Melanie Berria.Overall RankFlight A: 1st, Winnie Henggeler and Ingeborg Dickerson; 2nd, Jana Schaffeld and Sharon Wada; 3rd, Laura Stigile and Dolly Gill; 4th, Beverley Kasee and Susan McCoy.Flight B: 1st, Jana Schaffeld and Sharon Wada; 2nd, Laura Stigile and Dolly Gill; 3rd, Beverley Kasee and Susan McCoy; 4th, Dale and Wanda Scheer.Flight C: 1st, Dale and Wanda Scheer; 2nd, Diane O’Dell and Linda Simmons.On June 28, Glenora Wright and Susan McCoy directed a five and a-half table Howell NAP game with the following results:Section and Overall Rank are the sameFlight A and B: 1st, Diane O’Dell and Susan McCoy; 2nd, Dale and Wanda Scheer; 3rd, Beverley Kasee and Ingeborg Dickerson; 4th Jerry and Dauna Henggeler.Flight C 1st Diane O’Dell and Susan McCoy, 2nd Dale and Wanda Scheer, 3rd Jerry and Dauna Henggeler.For more information about playing bridge, phone Susan McCoy at (208) 866-1809. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Music Air Force Linguistics Bridge (card Game) Occultism Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. See more Jobs Top Jobs The New Plymouth School District currently has an opening for Updated 12 hrs ago The New Plymouth School District currently has an opening for Updated 12 hrs ago The New Plymouth School District currently has an opening for Updated 12 hrs ago The New Plymouth School District currently has an opening for Updated 12 hrs ago
