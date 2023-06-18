Ontario Duplicate Bridge Club Results from duplicate bridge games on June 12, June 14, 2023 Submitted information Jun 18, 2023 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ONTARIO — The Ontario Duplicate Bridge Club plays American Contract Bridge League Games twice weekly, on Monday and Wednesday.Results follow from the past week.On June 12, Patricia Trenkel and Susan McCoy directed a five-table Mitchell Summer Member game with the following results:Section RankNorth/SouthFlight A: 1st, Dale and Wanda Scheer; 2nd, Winnie Henggeler and Ingeborg Dickerson.Flight B: 1st, Dale and Wanda Scheer; 2nd, Diane O’Dell and Joyce Whittet.East/WestFlight A: 1st, Diane and Robert Dutton; 2nd, Beverley Kasee and Susan McCoy.Flight B: 1st, Beverley Kasee and Susan McCoyOverall RankFlight A: 1st, Diane and Robert Dutton; 2nd, Dale and Wanda Scheer; 3rd, Winnie Henggeler and Ingeborg Dickerson; 4th, Diane O’Dell and Joyce Whittet.Flight B: 1st, Dale and Wanda Scheer; 2nd, Diane O’Dell and Joyce Whittet; 3rd, Beverley Kasee and Susan McCoy.On June 14, Glenora Wright and Mella-Dee Mayberry directed a five-table Mitchell Unit game with the following results:Section RankNorth/SouthFlight A: 1st, Beverley Kasee and Ingeborg Dickerson; 2nd, Mella-Dee and Philip Mayberry.Flight B: 1st, Mella-Dee and Philip Mayberry.East/WestFlight A: 1st, Diane and Robert Dutton; 2nd, Patricia and Fred Trenkel.Flight B: 1st, Patricia and Fred Trenkel.Overall RankFlight A: 1st, Beverley Kasee and Ingeborg Dickerson; 2nd, Diane and Robert Dutton; 3rd, Mella-Dee and Philip Mayberry; 4th, Patricia and Fred Trenkel.Flight B: 1st, Mella-Dee and Philip Mayberry; 2nd, Patricia and Fred Trenkel.For more information about playing bridge, phone Susan McCoy at (208( 866-1809. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Bridge (card Game) Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. See more Jobs Top Jobs CAREER OPPORTUNITY The City of New Plymouth will be accepting 12 hrs ago The New Plymouth School District currently has an opening for Updated 12 hrs ago
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.