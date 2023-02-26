Ontario Bridge Club Results from duplicate bridge games Feb. 20, Feb. 22 Submitted information Feb 26, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PAYETTE — The Ontario Bridge Club, an American Contract Bridge League, holds duplicate bridge games each Monday and Wednesday at Doug's Playroom in Payette.Results follow from the past week.On Feb. 20, Susan McCoy and David Kaber directed a four and a-half table Howell movement Unit game.Section and Overall Rank are the same.Flight A: 1st, Winnie Henggeler and Mary Jo Rode; 2nd, David Kaber and Ingeborg Dickerson; 3rd, Diane and Robert Dutton; 4th, Susan McCoy and Laura Stigle.Flight B: 1st, Susan McCoy and Laura Stigle; 2nd, Linda Simmons and Beulah Gray.On Feb. 22, Glenora Wright and David Kaber directed a six-table bye stand relay Mitchell Unit game.Section RankNorth/SouthFlight A and B: 1st, Mella-Dee and Philip Mayberry; 2nd, Hugh and Kat Humphrey.Flight C: 1st, Hugh and Kate HumphreyEast/WestFlight A: 1st, Diane and Robert Dutton; 2nd, Charlotte Nelson and David Kaber.Flight B and C: 1st, Diane O’Dell and Susan McCoy.Overall RankFlight A: 1st, Mella-Dee and Philip Mayberry; 2nd, Diane and Robert Dutton; 3rd, Charlotte Nelson and David Kaber; 4th, Hugh and Kate Humphrey.Flight B: 1st, Mella-Dee and Philip Mayberry; 2nd, Hugh and Kate Humphrey; 3rd, Patricia and Fred Trenkel.Flight C: 1st, Hugh and Kate Humphrey; 2nd, Diane O’Dell and Susan McCoy.Monday games begin at 1 p.m. and Wednesday games begin at 6 p.m. Doug’s Playroom is at 308 S.W. Third St.EasyBridge! classes are being held Mondays from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Payette Senior Center, 137 N. Main Street, Payette. These are open for anyone to attend.For information, phone Susan McCoy at (208) 866-1809. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Games And Toys Bridge (card Game) Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. See more Jobs Top Jobs Caregiver Needed for 80 year old gentleman in New Plymouth Updated 7 hrs ago Ditch Rider Position Washoe Irrigating & Water Power CompanyIs looking Updated 7 hrs ago Independent Contractors needed to deliver the newspaper! Do you find Updated 7 hrs ago Payette County Road & Bridge has an opening for a Updated 7 hrs ago
