Ontario Bridge Club Results from duplicate bridge games Feb. 13, Feb. 15 Submitted information Feb 22, 2023

ONTARIO — Ontario Duplicate Bridge, an American Bridge Contract League, hosts games each Monday and Wednesday. Following are results from the week of Feb. 13.

On Feb. 13, Susan McCoy and David Kaber directed a four and a-half table Howell movement Education Foundation game. Results follow.

Section Rank and Overall Rank are the same.

Flight A: 1st, Charlotte Nelson and David Kaber; tied for 2nd and 3rd, Beverley Kasee and Susan McCoy, and Diane O'Dell and Jana Schaffeld; 4th, Gerald and Dauna Henggeler.

Flight B: 1st, Charlotte Nelson and David Kaber; tied for 2nd and 3rd, Beverley Kasee and Susan McCoy, and Diane O'Dell and Jana Schaffeld.

Flight C: 1st, Diane O'Dell and Jana Schaffeld; 2nd, Gerald and Dauna Henggeler.

On Feb. 18, Glenora Wright and Mella-Dee Mayberry directed a six-table Bye-Stand Relay Mitchell movement Education Foundation game. Results follow.

Section Rank

North/South

Flight A: tied for 1st and 2nd, Diane O'Dell and Charlotte Nelson and Winnie Henggeler and Glenora Wright.

Flight B: 1st, Mella-Dee and Philip Mayberry

Flight C: 1st, Kate and Hugh Humphrey

East/West

Flight A: 1st, Beverley Kasee and Susan McCoy; 2nd, Erik and Anita Hansen.

Flight B: 1st, Beverley Kasee and Susan McCoy; 2nd, Erik and Anita Hansen.

Flight C: 1st, Linda Simmons and Billie Willis

Overall Rank

Flight A: 1st, Beverley Kasee and Susan McCoy; tied for 2nd and 3rd, Diane O'Dell and Charlotte Nelson, and Winnie Henggeler and Glenora Wright; 4th, Erik and Anita Hansen.

Flight B: 1st, Beverley Kasee and Susan McCoy; 2nd, Erik and Anita Hansen; 3rd, Mella-Dee and Philip Mayberry.

Flight C: 1st, Linda Simmons and Billie Willis; 2nd, Jana Schaffeld and Sharon Wada.

The Ontario Bridge Club plays bridge at 1 p.m. Monday and 6 p.m. Wednesday at Doug's Playroom, 308 S.W. Third St. in Fruitland.

Free EasyBridge classes are being held on Mondays from 6 to 8 p.m. at Payette Senior Center, 137 N Main St. in Payette.

For more information, contact Susan McCoy at (208) 866-1809.
