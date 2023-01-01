Ontario Duplicate Bridge Results from bridge games this past week Submitted information Jan 1, 2023 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ONTARIO — The Ontario Duplicate Bridge Club holds games every Monday and Wednesday except holidays. As such, last week only one game was held.On Dec. 28, Mella-Dee Mayberry and Susan McCoy directed a four and a-half table Club Championship Howell game.Results follow for section rank and overall rank.Flight A — 1st, Diane and Robert Dutton; 2nd, Linda Simmons and Billie Willis; 3rd, Ingeborg Dickerson and Beverley Kasee; 4th, Winnie Henggeler and Mary Judson.Flight B — 1st, Linda Simmons and Billie Willis; 2nd, Diane O’Dell and Susan McCoy. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Susan Mccoy Linda Simmons Billie Willis Diane O'dell Mella-dee Mayberry Game Ontario Duplicate Bridge Club Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. See more Jobs Top Jobs GENERAL LABORER NEEDED FULL TIME POSITION START IMMEDIATELY 208-741-0452 Updated 15 hrs ago Independent Contractors needed to deliver the newspaper! Do you find Updated 15 hrs ago The Argus Observer is seeking an Outside Sales Representative. If +6 Updated 15 hrs ago
