ONTARIO — On Jan. 9, Pat Trenkel and David Kaber directed a five and a-half table Howell Junior Fund game with the following results:

• Flight A: 1st, Winnie Henggler and Ingeborg Dickerson; 2nd, Charlotte Nelson and David Kaber; 3rd, Patricia and Fred Trenkel; 4th, Sharon Wada and Jana Schaffeld; and



Tags

Load comments