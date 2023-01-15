Ontario Duplicate Bridge Club Results from bridge games played in the past week Submitted information Jan 15, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ONTARIO — On Jan. 9, Pat Trenkel and David Kaber directed a five and a-half table Howell Junior Fund game with the following results:• Flight A: 1st, Winnie Henggler and Ingeborg Dickerson; 2nd, Charlotte Nelson and David Kaber; 3rd, Patricia and Fred Trenkel; 4th, Sharon Wada and Jana Schaffeld; and• Flight B: 1st, Patricia and Fred Trenkel; 2nd, Sharon Wada and Jana Schaffeld.Section Rank and Overall Rank is the same.On Jan. 11, Glenora Wright and Susan McCoy directed a four and a-half table Howell Junior Fund game with the following results:• Flight A: 1st, Patricia and Fred Trenkel; 2nd, Winnie Henggeler and Glenora Wright; 3rd, Kris Roberts and Joyce Whittet; 4th, Beverley Kasee and Ingeborg Dickerson; and• Flight B: 1st, Patricia and Fred Trenkel; 2nd, Diane O’Dell and Susan McCoy.Section Rank and Overall Rank is the same.Free EasyBridge classes begin Jan. 30. They will be from 6 to 8 p.m. at Doug’s Playroom, at 308 S.W. Third St. in Fruitland.For more information or to register, phone Sharon Wada at (208) 741-6800. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Fred Trenkel Patricia David Kaber Music Game Sport Sharon Wada Susan Mccoy Ingeborg Dickerson Jana Schaffeld Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. See more Jobs Top Jobs Independent Contractors needed to deliver the newspaper! Do you find Updated 8 hrs ago The Argus Observer is seeking an Outside Sales Representative. If +6 Updated 8 hrs ago
