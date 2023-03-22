Ontario Duplicate Bridge Club Results from bridge games on March 13, March 15 Submitted information Mar 22, 2023 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FRUITLAND — Ontario Duplicate Bridge Club has American Contract Bridge League games each Monday and Wednesday at Doug’s Playroom. Results follow from the past week.On March 13, David Kaber and Susan McCoy directed a four and a-half table Howell Unit game. Results follow.Section rank and overall rank are the same.Flight A: 1st, Mary Jo Rode and Ingeborg Dickerson; 2nd, Diane and Robert Dutton; 3rd, Doris and Hugh Homan; 4th, Beverley Kasee and Susan McCoy.Flight B: 1st, Diane and Robert Dutton; 2nd, Doris and Hugh Homan; 3rd, Beverley Kasee and Susan McCoy.Flight C: 1st, Doris and Hugh Homan; 2nd, Diane O’Dell and Joyce Whittet.On March 15, Glenora Wright and Susan McCoy directed a five-table Mitchell Upgraded Club Championship game with the following results:Section RankNorth/South Flight A: 1st, Robert and Diane Dutton; 2nd, Sharon Wada and Joyce Whittet.Flights B: 1st, Sharon Wada and Joyce Whittet.East/West Flight A: David Kaber and Ingeborg Dickerson; 2nd, Anne Oglevie and Glenora Wright.Flight B: 1st, Beverley Kasee and Susan McCoy.Overall RankFlight A: 1st, Robert and Diane Dutton; 2nd, Sharon Wada and Joyce Whittet; 3rd, David Kaber and Ingeborg Dickerson; 4th, Anne Oglevie and Glenora Wright.Flight B: 1st, Sharon Wada and Joyce Whittet; 2nd, Kate and Hugh Humphrey.Doug’s Playroom is at Southwest Third Street.Bridge lessons are taking place every Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Payette Senior Center, at 137 N Main St., Payette.For more information, phone or text Susan McCoy at (208) 866-1809. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Linguistics Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. See more Jobs Top Jobs CAMPGROUND HOST/COUPLES WANTED Updated 19 hrs ago Malheur District Improvement Company is accepting applications for a ditch Updated 19 hrs ago The Argus Observer has a full-time reporter position available.This position Updated 19 hrs ago Independent Contractors needed to deliver the newspaper! Do you find Updated 19 hrs ago
