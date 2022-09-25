ONTARIO — Following are results from games from the past week hosted by Ontario Duplicate Bridge Club.
On Sept. 19, Susan McCoy and David Kaber directed a six and a-half table Mitchell Bye-stand relay International Fund game.
ONTARIO — Following are results from games from the past week hosted by Ontario Duplicate Bridge Club.
On Sept. 19, Susan McCoy and David Kaber directed a six and a-half table Mitchell Bye-stand relay International Fund game.
North/South Flight A and B: 1st, Kris Roberts and Joyce Whittet; 2nd, Anne Oglevie and Charlotte Nelson; Flight C: 1st, Dale and Wanda Scheer
East/West Flight A: 1st, Ingeborg Dickerson and David Kaber; 2nd, Diane and Robert Dutton; Flight B: 1st, Ingeborg Dickerson and David Kaber; 2nd, Beverley Kasee and Diane O'Dell; Flight C: 1st, Jana Schaffeld and Sharon Wada.
Overall Winners: Flight A: 1st, Kris Roberts and Joyce Whittet; 2nd, Ingeborg Dickerson and David Kaber; 3rd, Anne Oglevie and Charlotte Nelson; 4th, Diane and Robert Dutton; Flight B: 1st, Kris Roberts and Joyce Whittet; 2nd, Ingeborg Dickerson and David Kaber; 3rd, Anne Oglevie and Charlotte Nelson; 4th, Dale and Wanda Scheer; Flight C: 1st, Dale and Wanda Scheer; 2nd, Jana Schaffeld and Sharon Wada
On Sept. 21, Glenora Wright and Susan McCoy directed a five-table Mitchell International Fund game.
North/South Fight A: 1st, Sharon Wada and Joyce Whittet; tied for 2nd and 3rd, Sally Baker and Dolly Gill, and Winnie Henggeler and Glenora Wright; Flight B: 1st, Sharon Wada and Joyce Whittet.
East/West Flight A: 1st, Ingeborg Dickerson and David Kaber; 2nd, Beverley Kasee and Susan McCoy; Flight B: 1st, Beverley Kasee and Susan McCoy.
Overall Winners: Flight A: 1st, Ingeborg Dickerson and David Kaber; 2nd, Sharon Wada and Joyce Whittet; 3rd, Beverley Kasee and Susan McCoy; tied for 4th and 5th, Sally Baker and Dolly Gill, and Winnie Henggeler and Glenora Wright; Flight B: 1st, Sharon Wada and Joyce Whittet; 2nd, Beverley Kasee and Susan McCoy.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.