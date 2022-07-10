Purchase Access

ONTARIO — Ontario Duplicate Bridge Club meets for games each Monday and Wednesday at the Ontario Elks Lodge. However, members did not meet on Monday this past week in observance of July Fourth.

Results follow from Wednesday.

On July 6, Mella-Dee Mayberry and Susan McCoy directed a five and a-half table Howell movement. Winners of the Upgraded Club Champion game:

Flight A – 1st, Mella-Dee and Philip Mayberry; 2nd, Winnie Henggeler and Mary Jo

Rode; 3rd, Charlotte Nelson and David Kaber; and 4th Robert and Diane Dutton;

Flight B – 1st, Mella-Dee and Philip Mayberry; 2nd, Beverley Kasee and Susan McCoy; and 3rd, Gerald and Dauna Henggeler; and

Flight C – 1st, Mella-Dee and Philip Mayberry; and 2nd, Gerald and Dauna Henggeler.



