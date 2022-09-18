ONTARIO — Following are the results of bridge games played in the past week.
Ontario Duplicate Bridge Club meets every Monday at 1 p.m. and Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Elks Lodge in Ontario.
On Sept. 12, Susan McCoy and Dave Kaber directed a five-table Mitchell Unit game. North/South winners: Flight A, 1st, Dauna and Gerald Henggeler; 2nd, Mary Judson and Anne Oglevie; East/West winners: Flight A, 1st, Diane and Robert Dutton; 2ndm Beverley Kasee and Susan McCoy; Flight B, 1st, Beverley Kasee and Susan McCoy.
Overall winners:
Flight A, 1st, Diane and Robert Dutton; 2nd, Dauna and Gerald Henggeler; 3rd, Beverley Kasee and Susan McCoy; and 4th Charlotte Nelson and David Kaber; Flight B, 1st, Dauna and Gerald Henggeler; 2nd, Beverley Kasee and Susan McCoy.
On Sept. 14, Glenora Wright and Mella-Dee Mayberry directed a six and a-half table Mitchell Unit game.
North/South winners: Flight A, 1st, Anita Hansen and Mella-Dee Mayberry; 2nd, Sally Baker and Dolly Gill; 3rdm Dale and Wanda Scheer; Flight B, 1st, Anita Hansen and Mella-Dee Mayberry; 2nd, Sally Baker and Dolly Gill; Flight C, 1st, Dale and Wanda Scheer.
East/West winners: Flight A, 1st, Beverley Kasee and David Kaber; 2nd, Diane and Robert Dutton; 3rd, Diane O’Dell and Susan McCoy; Flight B, 1st, Beverley Kasee and David Kaber; 2nd, Diane O’Dell and Susan McCoy; Flight C, 1st, Diane O’Dell and Susan McCoy.
Overall winners:
Flight A, 1st, Anita Hansen and Mella-Dee Mayberry; 2nd, Beverley Kasee and David Kaber; 3rd, Diane and Robert Dutton; 4th Diane O’Dell and Susan McCoy; Flight B, 1st, Anita Hansen and Mella-Dee Mayberry; 2nd, Beverley Kasee and David Kaber; 3rd, Diane O’Dell and Susan McCoy.
Flight C 1st Diane O’Dell and Susan McCoy, 2nd Dale and Wanda Scheer.
