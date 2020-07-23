Report puts Oregon and Idaho in top 5 states for Bigfoot sightings

To prevent exposure to the novel coronavirus COVID-19, people are either staying inside or going out into nature to avoid the masses. And who knows more about hiding from the herd than bigfoot?
Some deny that bigfoot is real, but with so many reported sightings, maybe he’s not only real but not alone. Could there be bigfoots all over the country? (Or is it bigfeets?)
So, where do you think you can see one of these big beasts with your own two eyes? We dug into reports from The Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization and compared it against state population data to see where people have the best chance of befriending a bigfoot.
Where are you most likely to spot bigfoot?
Bigfoots love those forest areas, especially if there are some snow-capped mountains and fresh water sources nearby. If you’re hiking and camping in the wilderness, look for the orangutan-like giant roaming along tree lines of dense forests or crossing empty highways.
States with the most bigfoot sightings overall
With over 676 sightings reported, Washington is by far your best bet to get a fuzzy photograph of our famous friend. The green state gets 8.9 sightings for every 100,000 people—those are pretty good odds.
California reported 445 bigfoot sightings, which was the second-highest total, but with over 39.5 million people, your chances aren’t great. The hairy mammal is likely to avoid the bigger crowds seen on the coast, so stick to the northern woods of California if you’re bent on seeing the big creatures in this state.
Bigfoots avoid high-density populations, so even if there are more sightings in a state, a larger population in any area might scare him away from sightseeing spots. You’ll want to check out the more desolate parts of the dense forests to see one yourself.
So, where are you most likely to find the footprints if you’re roaming the country in your RV or taking a socially distanced road trip? Let’s compare the number of sightings against the state’s population to find the sweet spot where you’re most likely to spot bigfoots.
States with the most bigfoot sightings by population
Oregon jumps up to the number-two rank when you consider population, which makes the Pacific Northwest by far the best spot to see a sasquatch. You can also try your luck around the West Coast’s more mountainous forest areas, avoiding areas with high population density.
If you live in one of these states, maybe you can help prove bigfoots exist from your own backyard. Just make sure you can stay connected with a mobile hotspot as you wander the woods trying to get footage and photos so you can keep your friends looped in.
Where are you least likely to spot a bigfoot?
Maybe it’s a bigfoot’s daunting size or their uncanny resemblance to humans that creeps you out, but if you’re looking to avoid the avid wanderer, stay in these states: Nevada, Rhode Island, Delaware and North Dakota.
No surprises with Nevada being a no-go for bigfoots—the desert landscape is too unlike their usual habitat of mountainous forests close to fresh water. But perhaps if you scour the land around Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Delaware with 100,000 people, you can end up with at least one sasquatch sighting.
While there have been 113 bigfoot sightings in New York, we’re more inclined to think they’re all upstate. If you saw something resembling a strange and surreal sasquatch in New York City, it was probably just a street performer.
