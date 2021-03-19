“And how I kept back nothing that was profitable unto you, but have shewed you, and have taught you publickly, and from house to house, Testifying both to the Jews, and also to the Greeks, repentance toward God, and faith toward our Lord Jesus Christ.” (Acts 20:20. 21)
In the above passage of Scripture, the Apostle Paul, nearing the end of his time on earth, was giving an account of his ministry to certain church leaders.
In the Book of Acts, we read that Paul, being a Pharisee and a zealous believer in God, thought that Jesus Christ and those that followed Him were heretics and not worthy to live. However, we read in Acts chapter nine, Paul was on his way to Damascus to arrest Christians and haul them back to Jerusalem for trial when Jesus Christ, who had been crucified, buried, and resurrected from the dead; and had ascended into heaven, appeared to Paul and stopped him in his tracks.
At that moment, Paul repented of his wrong theology and put his faith in the Lord Jesus Christ as the Savior and Messiah. Since that time he zealously preached the Gospel urging people everywhere he went to show “repentance toward God (change of mind and heart of their former beliefs) and faith in the Lord Jesus Christ” as the only way to salvation and eternal life.
One of the places in which Paul preached was a city named Thessalonica. Many of the people there gladly heard the Gospel and showed true repentance and faith as illustrated in 1 Thessalonians 1:8-10, “For from you sounded out the word of the Lord not only in Macedonia and Achaia, but also in every place your faith to God-ward is spread abroad; so that we need not to speak any thing. For they themselves shew of us what manner of entering in we had unto you, and how ye turned to God from idols to serve the living and true God; And to wait for his Son from heaven, whom he raised from the dead, even Jesus, which delivered us from the wrath to come.”
Here we read how that they turned from their old beliefs to God and put their faith in the resurrected Jesus Christ. The change was so evident that the entire surrounding area was talking about it. That is an indication of true repentance. It is a change of mind, heart, and lifestyle that is noticeable to others.
In other words, these folks had faith, and works to show it (that is true repentance)! The Epistle of James says, “Yea, a man may say, Thou hast faith, and I have works: shew me thy faith without thy works, and I will shew thee my faith by my works.” (James 2:18) That is repentance and faith combined.
Note that repentance and faith are definite simultaneous acts. No one becomes a Christian through osmosis or through the faith of someone else. Salvation, (that is, forgiveness of sin and eternal life) comes only through a personal repentance toward God and faith toward our Lord Jesus Christ
Repentance toward God is believing the Bible as the word of God just as those in Thessalonica did, “For this cause also thank we God without ceasing, because, when ye received the word of God which ye heard of us, ye received it not as the word of men, but as it is in truth, the word of God, which effectually worketh also in you that believe.” (1 Thess. 2:13)
One who has who has repented toward God, believes the Bible when it says, “As it is written, There is none righteous, no, not one: . . . For all have sinned, and come short of the glory of God; . . . For the wages of sin is death; but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord. . . . That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved. For with the heart man believeth unto righteousness; and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation. . . . Neither is there salvation in any other: for there is none other name under heaven given among men, whereby we must be saved.” (Romans 3:10, 23; 6:23; 10:9,10; Acts 4:12)
