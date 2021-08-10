Registration online only for free pheasant hunts for youth hunters around Oregon

SALEM — Youth hunters (age 17 and under) can sign up now for Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife’s free pheasant hunts happening around the state starting in September, with an additional few hunt dates in October.
Ontario’s hunt, which will be held on on the city’s access property will be Oct. 16-17, but there are multiple dates and hunt locations to choose from around the state.
ODFW and partners stock pheasants at these special hunts to give youth a head start on regular pheasant seasons, which don’t begin until October. With a few exceptions, most of the hunts are held on ODFW’s wildlife areas.
Register by logging in to the youth’s account at MyODFW’s Licensing page. Then, go to Purchase from the Catalog and look under the Category/ Class/Workshop / Outdoor Skills. Hunts are listed alphabetically by city name. If you do not see the event you want to register for, call the local hunt location. Note that registration is only online; it is not available at license sale agents.
These events are open only to youth who have passed hunter education.
Volunteers bring their training hunting dogs to some events to hunt with participants. Some events also host a shooting skills session before the hunt.
The hunts are free, though participants need a valid hunting license ($10 for youth 12 and older, free for age 11 and under) to hunt. Youth hunters age 12-17 also need an upland game bird validation ($4). Purchase before the event, online or at a license sales agent (reminder that ODFW offices remain closed to public access until Sept. 1, 2021.) Licenses and validations will not be sold at the events.
Some areas will host the event both Saturday and Sunday. Youth who register for one day are welcome to hunt stand by on the other day.
“Youth pheasant hunts are a great chance for young hunters to find early success and put the lessons learned in hunter education to work in the field,” said Jered Goodwin, ODFW hunter education coordinator.
See page 26-27 of the Oregon Game Bird Regulations for more information, or click on the ‘Workshops and Events’ tab at https://myodfw.com for the local contact for each hunt.
For help signing up, contact Myrna Britton at (503) 947-6028 or Myrna.B.Britton@odfw.oregon.gov.
Other event dates wand locations
• Sept. 18-19: Central Point, Denman Wildlife Area
• Sept. 25-26: Coquille, Coquille Valley Wildlife Area,
• Sept. 25-26 Corvallis (near Camp Adair), EE Wilson Wildlife Area Eugene, Fern Ridge Wildlife Area, Sept. 11 and Sept. 12; registration not necessary but appreciated
Sept. 25-26: Irrigon Wildlife Area (between Irrigon and Umatilla), Sign up for morning or evening hunt (morning only on Sunday).
Sept. 18-19: Klamath Falls, Klamath Wildlife Area; plus additional hunt on Oct. 23 in Miller Island Unit.
• Sept. 18-19: John Day Valley
• Sept. 18-19: La Grande, Ladd Marsh Wildlife Area; no advance registration required
• Sept. 18-19 Madras, private lands; sign up for one of several three-hour hunting shifts
• Sept. 18-19: Portland, Sauvie Island Wildlife Area
• Sept. 25-26: Tygh Valley/The Dalles, White River Wildlife Area
