After a busy fall term, we are working hard to get ready for winter quarter at Treasure Valley Community College. Advisors are meeting with students this week and we have a college-wide effort underway to contact students who have not signed up for winter classes.
Any new student who registers for winter term at TVCC can take one class tuition-free to “Try Out TVCC.” If you’ve wondered whether college is for you, or you just haven’t had the extra money to take a class, I hope you’ll decide to give it a try. We’re so sure TVCC is the right fit for you, we’ll even help you identify additional financial aid or scholarship opportunities to help pay for more classes.
If you already have a college degree, you can take a tuition-free to boost your skills or just for professional development. If you’re taking classes online at another college, take a tuition-free class from TVCC and transfer it to another school. And again, if you don’t have any college credits, this is the perfect way to see if TVCC is a good fit.
So what’s the catch? There isn’t one, but like most offers, there are a few details. Only tuition-based classes are eligible — and, of course, you can only register for a class that still has available space. Classes through the Center for Business and Workforce Learning and dual-credit high school classes are not included in this offer. While tuition is waived, students will still need to pay all other fees and purchase any textbooks for the classes. These costs are not part of the tuition-waiver. If you’re taking more than one class, consider applying for financial aid to see if you qualify for more assistance. You must also be admitted and registered by Dec. 18. There is an additional list of frequently asked questions and more information on our website at www.tvcc.cc
In reaching out to students, we are still hearing increasing concern they are unable to afford college. While student loans are an option, we try hard to educate students about not taking more debt than needed to pay for college. The generosity of so many donations to our emergency student fund through the TVCC Foundation is already slated to help students in the coming months. And it’s not too late to donate.
TVCC Executive Director Cathy Yasuda and I would love to visit with you about how you can help students reach their dreams and stay in college. If you have the desire, a year-end, tax-deductible contribution to the TVCC Foundation is a great way to honor a loved one and help students at the same time.
As we look to next quarter, we are also working to make sure students are thinking about next year. If you know a student who’s headed for college or should be in college next fall, it’s important that they know that all TVCC scholarship applications must be received by Jan. 16 in order to be considered for an award next year. Applications are available online at www.tvcc.cc/foundation.
Finally, as we wrap-up fall term this week, I want to again express my appreciation for our students. They were tenacious, resilient, and persistent in their support of keeping Treasure Valley Community College open for in-person classes. I am proud of our efforts and proud to be able to showcase our ability to adhere to the safety and health protocols needed to keep our employees, students, and community safe.
