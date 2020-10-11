Record a holiday greeting for deployed troops

COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine
During a time of year when families have empty seats at their tables, and deployed troops are missing home, Wreaths Across America Radio airs messages from troops from across the country and overseas, and encourages folks at home, to send a holiday greeting to them in the form of an internet radio greeting.
The “Holiday Greetings” program provides American military families and civilians the opportunity to extend holiday greetings and thanks to service members and veterans through its international internet radio station at https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/radio (hashtag #WreathsRadio.) Last year, messages connected many families from all over the globe.
“The United States currently has 1.3 million active duty members, reservists and guards serving within our borders and abroad. Additionally, more than 24 million veterans have faithfully served our country in the past,” said Karen Worchester, Wreaths Across America executive director. “I am honored and thrilled to be able to offer these soldiers and their families the opportunity to share their Holiday greetings on air. It’s especially important for sharing love and support for their sacrifices at this special time of the year.”
Wreaths Radio will play Holiday Greetings on-air during the holidays to help bring families, loved ones, members of our military, and American’s closer together for the holiday season. These special Messages will be broadcast between Nov. 23 and Dec. 31.
Wreaths Across America Radio was founded in 2014 as a 24/7 Internet stream. Its unique format offers a mix of country, rock, bluegrass, and Americana music interwoven with informational and inspiring content about members of the U.S. armed forces, their families, military veterans, and volunteers throughout the country and overseas who support the nonprofits’ mission to remember, honor and teach.
