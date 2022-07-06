SALEM — Many Oregon ranchers are thinking about what will happen with their ranch in the future. Who will get it, what will they do with it, and how will all of this impact the families and the businesses they have built up over many years?
The average age of farmers and ranchers in Oregon is 60 and rising. As this generation of farmers and ranchers nears retirement, up to 64%–10.45 million acres–of Oregon’s ag land will change hands in just 20 years. How this land changes hands and whether it remains available for viable ag production are questions that will determine the future of Oregon’s rural communities, open spaces, and agricultural economy.
It is uncertain who will work this land into the future, since recent research from OSU and PSU has found that 81% of Oregon farmers and ranchers do not have a plan for passing on their farm business and assets to the next generation and have not identified successors.
The lack of a succession plan can have a dramatic effect on the farmer’s or rancher’s family, the future of the business they’ve built and their legacy of land. Having a comprehensive succession plan in place can reduce the stress and cost of dividing the estate for the family when the owner passes. And a well-planned estate can help with passing a viable farm or ranch business to the next generation.
To begin to address these issues, the statewide nonprofit Oregon Agricultural Trust is offering two free workshops, one each in Harney and Malheur County, on succession planning and easements for farmers, ranchers and agricultural land owners.
The workshops will include presentations on the following topics:
Farm & Ranch Succession Planning, a presentation by attorney Maria Schmidlkofer on the topics of succession and estate planning and how to prepare your operation to be resilient for future generations. She will review the steps of estate and succession planning as well as how to address taxes, corporate farm structuring, and more.
Working Lands Easements by Marc Hudson, Easement Specialist and Rangeland Program Director at Oregon Agricultural Trust. Marc will answer your questions about working lands conservation easements: what they are, what they aren’t, and how they may be helpful in executing your agricultural business and succession plans.
Those who would like to attend the workshops will have two options: Monday, July 18 from 12:30 to 4 p.m. at the Harney County Courthouse, 450 N Buena Vista Ave, Burns, OR 97720, and Tuesday, July 19 from 12:30 to 4 p.m. at the City of Vale Library, 150 A St E, Vale, OR 97918. These events are part of a free 6-workshop series in Lake, Harney and Malheur Counties.
All are welcome, and the events are free. Refreshments will be provided.
Please RSVP for these or any of OAT’s other events and refer any questions about the event to diane@oregonagtrust.org or (503) 858-2683.
