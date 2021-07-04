ONTARIO — Individuals interested in helping make quilts for those serving in branches of the U.S. military who will be deployed this fall are urged to attend an event on July 8.
Pilgrim Lutheran quilters are hosting a day of quilting which will begin at 10 a.m.
Those pitching in are asked to bring sewing machines and cutting supplies.
Fabric and batting will be provided, as will lunch.
The church is at 208 S.W. First Ave., Ontario.
To RSVP, phone (541) 889-5458. For more information, phone (208) 452-5743.
