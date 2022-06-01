Project at historic Westfall Cemetery one of 19 to get state funding

WESTFALL — A historic cemetery in Malheur County is one of 19 to receive funds for projects throughout Oregon this year. The total funding package was $63,700, according to a May 27 news release from Oregon Commission on Historic Cemeteries. Individual award amounts were not provided, but were said to range from $1,439-$6,544.
The project at Westfall will improve the pathway there as well as the cemetery. According to the news release, the funding for that project will pay to gravel the road, install markers for unmarked graves, create an interpretive sign and install a flagpole.
Examples of other projects include fencing the Fort Harney Cemetery in Harney County to discourage cattle and training in marker assessment and repair and historical research at Oceanview Cemetery in Astoria.
Projects at other cemeteries will include such work as repairs of markers, monuments or headstones; tree removal or trimming; volunteer training; replacement of temporaries markers; clean-up; and historical research.
According to the news release, historic cemeteries are documented by the commission and must include the burial of at least one person who died 75 years before the current date.
The historic cemetery grant program is offered annually by the Commission on Historic Cemeteries, part of the Oregon Heritage Program at Oregon Parks and Recreation Department. The grant program is supported by lottery and other funds.
The commission maintains a list of all pioneer and historic cemeteries in the state. Comprising seven members, it helps people and organizations document, preserve and promote designated historic cemeteries statewide.
