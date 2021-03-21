As I write this week’s column, students at Treasure Valley Community College have already completed a week of winter term finals. During spring break, I hope they will be able to make time to relax and enjoy this warmer weather especially after a 11-week term of lectures, tests, labs, writing reports, and researching. I cannot express enough the importance of making time to rest and take moments to be creative or to participate in a fun activity with friends and family. Our students face many demands on their attention both inside and outside the classroom. It is essential for good mental and physical health to find a steady balance between studying, attending classes, job commitments, and spending quality time with loved ones. At TVCC, we see many exemplary students who demonstrate a firm foundation of self-discipline as well as self-care. As I consider making time to rest, I think of the saying, “Do something today that your future self will thank you for tomorrow.”
While students are away this coming week, TVCC will be preparing for a quarter of engaging conversations, activities, and yes, sports!
Following spring break, the TVCC College Assistance Migrant Program will partner with the Student Action Farmworkers to honor National Farmworker Awareness Week. On March 30 from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm, the Bandana Project, will be held on the TVCC Campus in the Weese Building, Room 110. This project raises public awareness about the issues women farmworkers face in the workplace. On March 31, at the Four Rivers Cultural Center, Cecilia Violetta Lopez, will share her story that began as a farmworker and later to becoming one of opera’s “25 Rising Stars” by Opera News and Opera Idaho’s 2019-2020 Artist of the Year. This event will be held from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm.
After much anticipation and patience, the TVCC Chukar Rodeo will kick off their season for Northwest Region I and II play on March 27-28 in Pendleton, Oregon. Following the kickoff, they are looking forward to competitions being scheduled every weekend through April 23-24. The TVCC Chukar Rodeo will also host a home competition on April 9 followed by the Northwest Region competition April 10-11 with all three dates scheduled at the Malheur County Fairgrounds. Although at the current time, spectators are not allowed at these events, we are excited that our students will finally be able to participate. We hope that as we move further into the season, these spectator restrictions will change.
TVCC Athletics staff have also been extra busy these last several months working with NWAC officials and our local health department to comply with set mandates and protocols, secure COVID tests, and in keeping our student athletes encouraged and up to date on the current status of competitions. Please visit the following website for general information, schedule updates, and team highlights at https://www.gochuks.com/landing/index. In addition, check out our upcoming and on demand live streaming options of sporting events at https://www.gochuks.com/live. We hope you will join us as we support our student athletes! Go Chuks!
