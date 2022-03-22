Popcorn Peanut Butter Cups
Stock photo

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Indulge your sweet tooth with these popcorn-inspired peanut butter cups courtesy of Popcorn.org.

Yield: 24 cups

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup peanut butter
  • 1/2 cup butter or margarine
  • 1 package (10 1/2 ounces) miniature marshmallows
  • 6 cups freshly popped popcorn
  • 6 cups spoon-size shredded wheat
  • 1 cup dry roasted peanuts
  • 1 cup raisins

Directions

  1. Melt peanut butter and butter in large microwaveable bowl over HIGH heat for 1 minute.
  2. Add marshmallows and heat another minute or until marshmallows puff; stir.
  3. Add popcorn, shredded wheat, peanuts and raisins; stir gently.
  4. Place paper liners into two 12-cup muffin pans.
  5. Divide mixture into 24 cups.
  6. Bake at 250 degrees Fahrenheit for 10 minutes.
  7. Store "cups" in airtight container.


Tags

Load comments