Sitting around the coffee table the other day at Veteran Advocates of Ore-Ida, we were talking about our neighbors, friends and loved ones who have served. We also examined the state of the union at this time.
We spoke about one of our own: saying he is like most heroes who have served: He is quiet, very humble and a true gentleman. He is old school, tough and opinionated — but willing to hear other sides of a story. You might not change his mind, but he is willing to listen.
He is well-respected by his peers, tries to keep in contact with those he has served with. He lives in our community; he continues to serve our country by helping others assimilate back to civilian life.
His name is important because he, like many others, has given so much for our nation. Many who have not served will never truly understand the sacrifices that keep our freedoms alive.
Ronald Raegan gave his Inaugural Address in 1967 as Governor of California. He said, “Freedom is a fragile thing and is never more than a generation away from extinction. It is not ours by inheritance; it must be fought for and defended constantly by each generation, for it comes only once to a people. Those who have know freedom and then lost it have never known it again.”
What will or can destroy our nation and freedoms we have today? Do you think it will be a war, conflicts, an outside force or will it be the political bickering’s of today? Do you think that holding the line of one party or another and not communicating with each other might make our nation stronger? Others feel that reaching across the aisle might bring us together.
The war that was fought by the hero that we talked about in the beginning of this article was a horrible war against communists. Troops were killed, horrible wounds, invisible scares of war linger on today. Our troops are sent all over the world to protect our interests, and as such our freedoms.
I am concerned that World War I, World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria and all the other conflicts or wars of the past will pale compared to the conflicts we are having today. Right now, right here at home — we are at war. It is a conflict that is going to take diplomacy, cool heads and strong leaders to pull us through.
This column is not a political column but a column about our men and women who have served, are serving and the support that needs to be given. I would hate to think that after we declared independence from Great Britain on July 4th, 1776 and all the wars and conflicts that have ensued since then to keep our nation strong, we would tear ourselves apart because of politics.
I am concerned about the state of the union because some of the very people that are bickering in the political arena will end up sending our men and women in harm’s way.
Our country is considered the most powerful in the world, we cannot move forward without addressing the elephant in the room and that is political polarization.
I know that mine and your solution to the challenges will solve all the issues we have addressed and many more. The persons that need to communicate are the ones that are arguing at this moment. We have an important voice that needs to be heard and communicated to the ones that we send to represent us. Yes, they need to communicate with each other for a solution! That is why they are there — and if they cannot get the job done then there is more at risk than ever in our nation’s history. Our military men and women that are involved in some conflict or war somewhere in the world should be concerned because while the squabbling continues who is on point? Coping with a determined and devious enemy is difficult enough without having to worry about the politics at home.
Each of us that have served or are now serving and many of us that are relying on the Veteran Administration for services need to be very concerned at this point. The very people that need to be focused are now distracted and that is not good for us, or for our country, period.
Our hero who started this conversation at the coffee table is one of many that deserves better from our politicians.
“When you focus on problems, you’ll have more problems. When you focus on possibilities, you’ll have more opportunities.” — Zig Ziglar (1943-45 V-12 Navy College Training Program – then motivational author).
