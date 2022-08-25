Treasure Valley Connection (formerly Ladies Night Out) is holding its monthly meeting Tuesday, Sept. 4. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., the meal and program begin at 6:00 p.m.
The event is to be held at Erika's Kitchen, 1630 3rd Ave So, Payette (behind Burger King on Hwy 95). Cost is $14 at the door.
This meeting’s theme is “Putting the Pieces Together”. How many pieces does it take to make a quilt? Come and see the dining room decorated with quilts and hear the uniquely inspired story about each quilt.
Live Music will be presented by a local 18-year-old musician from Parma - Josiah Robey. Robey has been a musician for 10 years. He will be accompanied by Brooke Sparks.
The Inspirational Speaker for the evening will be Candy Troutman from Boise. Candy is a returning favorite who will talk about living through life when life gets out of order.
For reservations, phone or text Wanda at (208) 739-5030 Come and enjoy an inspirational and uplifting evening.
There is no membership required to attend the monthly Treasure Valley Connection events. All events are open to men and women.
Upcoming Meeting Themes:
• Oct. 4 – “Lost and Found” with speaker Sandra Aldrich from Lake Havasu AZ
• Nov. 8 - Annual Fall Fundraiser, Live and Silent Auction –– Auction event evening also includes speaker Bob Harrell, an Ex-Secret Service employee from Eagle.
• Dec. 6 – “Christmas Around the World” with speaker DiAnn Wilson from Caldwell.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.