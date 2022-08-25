Purchase Access

Treasure Valley Connection (formerly Ladies Night Out) is holding its monthly meeting Tuesday, Sept. 4. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., the meal and program begin at 6:00 p.m.

The event is to be held at Erika's Kitchen, 1630 3rd Ave So, Payette (behind Burger King on Hwy 95). Cost is $14 at the door.



