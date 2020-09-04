BAKER CITY
The Bureau of Land Management’s National Historic Oregon Trail Interpretive Center will be hosting a variety of open-air programs in September to connect youth to America’s natural and cultural heritage through public lands.
The Interpretive Center has a variety of programs to take visitors back in time:
• “Oregon Fever!” offers visitors a deeper insight into the pioneer experience Thursdays through Sundays at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
• Sit a spell and talk with a Ranger during Porch Chats Thursdays and Fridays at noon, and Saturday and Sunday at 4 p.m.
• Learn about the flora and fauna of Flagstaff Hill during a ranger-guided nature walk on Saturdays at 9:15 a.m. and stick around to hear a pioneer describe their experiences on the Oregon Trail during “Voices of the Past” at noon.
• Discover the unique mining history of eastern Oregon at the “Going for Gold” program Sundays at noon.
There are also special events and exhibits to explore:
• Meet formerly wild horse Norm Fridays, Sept. 18 and 25 at 11 a.m. While Norm poses for pictures and smooches visitors, owner Deb Henshaw will be happy to answer questions about working with wild horses and the BLM adoption program.
• Don’t miss exploring how cutting-edge technological advances of the 1800s made the grueling overland journey easier for later emigrants. A self-guided exhibit entitled “Tech on the Trek” is open during regular center hours through Oct. 12.
Public health measures encouraged
While visiting, we strongly encourage all visitors to follow Centers for Disease Control and the State of Oregon guidance to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. These measures include:
• Practice social distancing by maintaining two wagon wheels (6 feet) between you and others visiting the center.
• Wear cloth face coverings, like bandanas, where social distancing is difficult (except for those who are under age 2 or have trouble breathing). • Wash your hands often. While you’re outdoors, use hand sanitizers. • Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze. • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth. • Most importantly, stop the wagon train and stay at home if you don’t feel well.
