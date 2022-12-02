Advent 2022 Pilgrim Lutheran offers Advent services each Wednesday Plans include Christmas party and youth program Argus Observer Dec 2, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Ontario Pilgrim Lutheran Church, pictured, is at 208 S.W. First Ave. For more information, phone (541) 889-5458. Screenshot via pilgrimlutheran.net Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ONTARIO — Advent 2022 began on Nov. 27 and will end on Christmas Eve. The season celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ.In conjunction with the season, Pilgrim Lutheran Church will be hosting special services every Wednesday. The services will begin at 7 p.m. and will surround the theme, “Born Unto You.”Activities for Christmas will follow the Dec. 11 service. This will include a potluck dinner and Christmas party with gift exchange.Youth will make a special presentation ahead of the service on Dec. 15. At 6 p.m., children in Sunday School and pre-school will present their Christmas program.There will be a Christmas Eve service at 7 p.m. on Dec. 24 and the Christmas Day service will be held at the regular Sunday worship time of 10:45 a.m.Anyone who would like to attend is welcome.The church is at 208 S.W. First Ave.For more information, phone (541) 889-5458. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Christmas Eve Christmas Christianity Worship Advent Service Dinner Pilgrim Lutheran Church Potluck Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. See more Jobs Top Jobs Full-time Maintenance Coordinator for the Sonny Hansen Livestock Center. Performs Updated 16 hrs ago Independent Contractors needed to deliver the newspaper! Do you find Updated 16 hrs ago The Malheur County Farm Service Agency (FSA) is accepting applications Updated 16 hrs ago We are seeking a Construction Coordinator in Ontario to perform Updated 16 hrs ago
