Pilgrim Lutheran offers Advent services each Wednesday

The Ontario Pilgrim Lutheran Church, pictured, is at 208 S.W. First Ave. For more information, phone (541) 889-5458.

ONTARIO — Advent 2022 began on Nov. 27 and will end on Christmas Eve. The season celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ.

In conjunction with the season, Pilgrim Lutheran Church will be hosting special services every Wednesday. The services will begin at 7 p.m. and will surround the theme, “Born Unto You.”



