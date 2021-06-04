Pilgrim Lutheran Church to reopen preschool with plans to expand

The Ontario Pilgrim Lutheran Church is pictured. 

ONTARIO — A parochial preschool that has been closed since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic is gearing up to reopen this fall, and is holding an open house on Friday and Tuesday for those interested in seeing what there will be to offer.

Ontario Pilgrim Lutheran Church Rev. Leroy Raynor, who has been leading worship services at the church for two years now, said that with the reopening will come a new name: The Pilgrim Lutheran Preschool.

The church was awarded a $34,500 grant this year from its district, Northwest Lutheran Church Missouri Synod out of Portland. The funds “are significant to broaden” the school eventually, said Raynor.

The hope is that it will be enough to begin a multi-year program, growing the school to accommodate kindergarteners through second- or third-graders, according to Raynor.

This would happen in a brand new building that would be housed next to the church, as one of the parishioners recently donated property “just for that purpose,” the pastor said.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet Raynor, and find out more about the school.

“We are currently in the process of interviewing and hiring staff, and will be open in some way this fall,” Raynor said.

