ADAMS COUNTY — The Adams County Historical Society's summer exhibit focuses on Photorealism artist Richard "Dick" McLean, a 1953 Meadows Valley High School graduate. The exhibit highlights his interesting childhood story and examples of his artwork throughout his career.

Though he did not have art classes or training as he grew up, his doodles and drawings showed artistic talent. The separator pages in the 1952 and '53 high school annuals show his humor and raw talent with drawings of the "Mountaineers", the school mascots.



