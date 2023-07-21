ADAMS COUNTY — The Adams County Historical Society's summer exhibit focuses on Photorealism artist Richard "Dick" McLean, a 1953 Meadows Valley High School graduate. The exhibit highlights his interesting childhood story and examples of his artwork throughout his career.
Though he did not have art classes or training as he grew up, his doodles and drawings showed artistic talent. The separator pages in the 1952 and '53 high school annuals show his humor and raw talent with drawings of the "Mountaineers", the school mascots.
After high school McLean went to BJC (now Boise State University) to study commercial art, then on to receive degrees from California College of Arts and Crafts and a Master of Fine Arts from Mills College in 1962. He became Professor Emeritus of Art at San Francisco State University where he taught for 30 years.
In the 1960's and 70's (Andy Warhol era), McLean became one of the pioneers of the Photorealism style of art. Along with teaching, his paintings were exhibited in prestigious art museums such as the Guggenheim and Whitney Museum of American Art and galleries throughout the United States and Europe, as well as being interviewed or featured in a multitude of newspapers and magazines.
His primary subject was horses, because of their conformation. They are painted in realistic settings such as on rodeo grounds, in a paddock, or at a horse show. McLean's paintings are said to be "superb examples of Photorealism."
The Adams County Historical Society's free exhibit can be viewed in the historic Pacific & Idaho Northern Railway Depot Lobby, at 101 S. Commercial Ave., New Meadows. It opens this Sunday, and will be open on Saturdays through Sept. 9 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
