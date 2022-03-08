Peanut brittle made with popcorn
photo courtesy of Popcorn.org

Check out this peanut brittle recipe that is made with popcorn courtesy of popcorn.org

Recipe follows:

Yield: Serves 8

Ingredients:

2 cups granulated sugar

1/2 cup corn syrup

1/4 cup butter

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 cup roasted salted peanuts

4 cups popped popcorn, divided

Directions:

Line large baking sheet with parchment paper; spray with cooking spray. Set aside

In large heavy-bottomed saucepan, combine sugar, corn syrup and 1/2 cup water; cook over medium heat, stirring until sugar dissolves.

Increase heat to medium-high; bring to boil, without stirring. Reduce heat to medium. Cook, without stirring, for about 10 minutes or until golden brown and candy thermometer reaches hard-crack stage (300 to 310 degrees fahrenheit)

Working quickly, carefully remove pan from heat. Stir in butter, vanilla and baking soda until foamy. Stir in peanuts and 2 cups popped popcorn until well coated.

Immediately pour mixture into prepared pan; using heat proof spatula, spread as thinly as possible. Sprinkle with remaining popcorn, pressing popcorn into candy with spatula. Let cool completely; break into pieces. Store in airtight container.

Tips:

Alternatively, test for hard-crack stage by dropping a teaspoonful of hot syrup into a cup of cold water. At this state, the syrup will form hard brittle threads and crack when you bend them.

Substitute peanuts with cashews, pistachios or almonds if desired.

