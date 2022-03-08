Check out this peanut brittle recipe that is made with popcorn courtesy of popcorn.org
Recipe follows:
Yield: Serves 8
Ingredients:
2 cups granulated sugar
1/2 cup corn syrup
1/4 cup butter
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 cup roasted salted peanuts
4 cups popped popcorn, divided
Directions:
Line large baking sheet with parchment paper; spray with cooking spray. Set aside
In large heavy-bottomed saucepan, combine sugar, corn syrup and 1/2 cup water; cook over medium heat, stirring until sugar dissolves.
Increase heat to medium-high; bring to boil, without stirring. Reduce heat to medium. Cook, without stirring, for about 10 minutes or until golden brown and candy thermometer reaches hard-crack stage (300 to 310 degrees fahrenheit)
Working quickly, carefully remove pan from heat. Stir in butter, vanilla and baking soda until foamy. Stir in peanuts and 2 cups popped popcorn until well coated.
Immediately pour mixture into prepared pan; using heat proof spatula, spread as thinly as possible. Sprinkle with remaining popcorn, pressing popcorn into candy with spatula. Let cool completely; break into pieces. Store in airtight container.
Tips:
Alternatively, test for hard-crack stage by dropping a teaspoonful of hot syrup into a cup of cold water. At this state, the syrup will form hard brittle threads and crack when you bend them.
Substitute peanuts with cashews, pistachios or almonds if desired.
