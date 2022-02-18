Most areas of life come with descriptive designations. My kids call me dad, and their children either call me “grandpa” or just “papa.” Titles help us maintain an orderly and functional understanding of life.
As the leader of a fellowship in Ontario, my chosen title is that of “Pastor,” but over the years I’ve been called by many other titles that quite often don’t apply. While I would consider some titles to be incorrect or even slightly objectionable, I understand they come from a person’s background. For example, if someone knows only of Catholicism, they are likely to refer to me as a priest. (I’ve been called “Father Paul” more than once.) If, however, someone has a more mainline denominational background they would probably call me a “Minister.”
I read an article online recently that was entitled, Why are Ministers referred to as Reverend?
That’s a good question, but I have one of my own: “Why are Ministers called Ministers?” It seems we don’t often stop to ask ourselves why we use the titles we do — especially when referring to clergy.
It’s clear that while some titles are biblical and descriptive, others are the result of man-made religious traditions or even scriptural misinterpretation. For example, there’s biblical evidence showing that all believers should be called ministers, not just those in leadership.
It is clear that such titles as “reverend” did not originate in the Bible. Apparently, it became popularized sometime in seventeenth-century England as an expression of respect toward those in the clergy.
Some positions are even designated as “Very Reverend,” “Right Reverend,” or “Most Reverend.” But are such elevating titles appropriate in light of the overwhelming biblical evidence to the contrary?
Jesus addressed the giving of titles, saying:
“...you are not to be called rabbi, for you have one teacher, and you are all brothers. And call no man your father on earth, for you have one Father, who is in heaven. Neither be called instructors, for you have one instructor, the Christ. The greatest among you shall be your servant. Whoever exalts himself will be humbled, and whoever humbles himself will be exalted.” (Matthew 23:8–12)
What is the theme of this passage in Matthew if not a prohibition on elevating one man over another by the giving of titles that exalt? Instead of coming up with designations that magnify one person over another, we ought to heed the words of our Lord who said, “…when you have done all that you were commanded, say, ‘We are unworthy servants; we have only done what was our duty.’ ”
(Luke 17:10)
Every servant of the Lord needs to remember that our supreme model and example took to His knees during the Last Supper and washed the disciples’ feet, declaring as He did, “I am among you as one who serves.” (Luke 22;27)
