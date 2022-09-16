The death of a loved one often brings up a multitude of questions from family members who begin to question things they’ve never given much thought to before. I recently received the following excellent question via email. The person wrote:
“When we die and go to heaven, I understand we will be without our physical bodies until the resurrection. My mother recently passed away and I’ve been wondering how we will recognize one another in heaven.”
Here is my response:
The reason you’re asking this question is because you and I are so accustomed to identifying people and objects using our five senses. Our assumption is that it will be the same when we’re in heaven. But you need to understand that when you and I shed our physical bodies, we will not have fewer ways to know and understand than we do now — we will have many, many more. More insight, more understanding, and more abilities. Our capacity to recognize people will go far beyond anything we now experience and will not be determined merely by what we can distinguish with our five senses.
Recall for a moment the Bible passage where Peter, James, and John accompanied Jesus onto a mountain where suddenly Moses and Elijah miraculously appeared having a conversation with Jesus (See Matthew 17). If you read the passage carefully, you’ll notice that Peter identified the presence of Elijah and Moses prior to anyone actually telling him who those two men were. How did he know it was Elijah and how could he possibly know it was Moses? There were no photographs back then, and yet Peter instantly knew who they were, even referring to them by name.
The reason Peter was able to do that is because the presence of the Lord brings knowledge that far transcends anything we have today through intellectual learning or observation. What Peter experienced is a very small foretaste of what life will be like one day in the never-removed presence of the Lord. The prophet Isaiah spoke of this saying: “... for the earth shall be full of the knowledge of the Lord as the waters cover the sea” (11:9).
So, don’t worry. When you see your mom again, you’ll know it’s her.
Paul LeBoutillier is the Pastor of Calvary Chapel Ontario. He can be reached in care of The Argus Observer, 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914. The Argus Observer weekly faith column features a rotation of writers from many different faiths and perspectives.
