Over the years I have observed that there are a good many Christians who don’t recognize any discernible difference between preaching and teaching. While both these expressions are biblical and very much needed in the Body of Christ, they are not the same thing.
Jesus employed both. Luke tells us that “Jesus was teaching the people in the temple and preaching the gospel …” (20:1). The Apostle Paul exhorted Timothy concerning elders, saying: “Let the elders who rule well be considered worthy of double honor, especially those who labor in preaching and teaching” (1 Timothy 5:17).
Preaching is defined as an exhortative, declarative message, similar to the challenging and encouraging words of a coach to his team before they go out into the field of play. Teaching, on the other hand, is instructional and systematic. It seeks to take the text of Scripture and break it down so the Body of Christ can understand and embrace what is being said.
Preaching exhorts and encourages. Teaching instructs and informs.
Facing the challenges and unknowns associated with a pandemic during these past two years, I am seeing Christians experiencing a fresh thirst to know and understand their Bibles through expositional teaching. I have received literally hundreds of emails from around the world from believers lamenting their lack of biblical understanding and expressing a desire to make the most of their quarantine by finally studying through their Bible from cover to cover. These people have made it clear they are weary of short, topical, feel-good inspirational thoughts. They want to know what the books of the Bible are all about and how they connect one to another. They want to learn chapter by chapter and verse by verse.
I read an article recently that revealed the results of a survey saying that nearly one-third of evangelical Protestants want more in-depth teaching. In the midst of all the terrible developments the pandemic has brought into our lives, this new desire to know the Word of God is one very positive bright spot and pastors, Sunday school teachers and Bible study leaders would be wise to heed this hunger by providing more and more opportunities for believers to study and understand all 66 books of the Bible — Genesis to Revelation.
Jesus chastised the Sadducees of His day saying, “You are in error because you do not know the Scriptures or the power of God” (Matthew 22:29). This is a rebuke we cannot afford to hear in our day, especially with the many excellent translations of the Bible which are so easily within our grasp, to say nothing of the myriad study tools at our fingertips. The good news is, it’s not too late.
Paul LeBoutillier is the Pastor of Calvary Chapel Ontario. He can be reached in care of The Argus Observer, 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914. The Argus Observer weekly faith column features a rotation of writers from many different faiths and perspectives.
