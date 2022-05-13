Have you ever had a painful event in your life that you never, ever wanted to relive? Most of us have. I have to wonder if the Apostle Paul experienced a moment of dread when he neared the city of Lystra while on his second missionary journey. You see, it was at Lystra where Paul had been viciously attacked by an angry mob some months earlier. The people had dragged him to the edge of town, threw him on the ground and began to throw rocks and stones at him until they were certain he was dead. Now that’s traumatic!
Here he was, facing those difficult memories as he approached the city of Lystra once again. Would the people react as violently as they did the first time? Would his life be in danger? Would he end up regretting this trip?
We read in the book of Acts (chapter 16) that Paul responded out of obedience to the call of the Lord, not knowing what he would find when he got there, unbeknownst to him there was a blessing waiting for him there.
Doctor Luke recorded it this way: “Paul came also to Derbe and to Lystra. A disciple was there, named Timothy, the son of a Jewish woman who was a believer, but his father was a Greek. He was well spoken of by the brothers at Lystra and Iconium.” (Acts 16:1-2)
As we see in this passage, it was in Lystra that Paul met Timothy — a man he would call “my true son in the faith,” and concerning Timothy, he would later write, “I have no one like him, who will be genuinely concerned for your welfare.” (Philippians 2:20).
What a blessing Timothy was for Paul. But the discovery of that blessing was only possible because Paul was willing to move passed the hurt of a painful memory, and walk by faith and obedience toward the will of God.
Moving past hurtful memories is never easy, but there is one who can and will enable us to move forward. We must refuse to allow fear to direct our steps. That is only possible as we lean heavily into the Lord’s loving embrace, and trust Him for the strength to take every single step. If we do this, we are sure to find a blessing that we would have missed otherwise.
Paul LeBoutillier is the Pastor of Calvary Chapel Ontario. He can be reached in care of The Argus Observer, 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914. The Argus Observer weekly faith column features a rotation of writers from many different faiths and perspectives.
