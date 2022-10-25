There is a passage found toward the end of the book of Acts where the Apostle Paul is relating the events surrounding his conversion to Christ. As I’m sure you know, prior to meeting the glorified Jesus on the road to Damascus, Paul (Saul) was vehemently opposed to Christians and sought to eliminate them in any way possible. But when Jesus met him on that fateful day, the Lord changed his life forever.
“I heard a voice saying to me in the Hebrew language, ‘Saul, Saul, why are you persecuting me? It is hard for you to kick against the goads.’” Acts 26:14
This passage includes the interesting proverbial phrase “kick against the goads” to describe Paul’s life before he surrendered to the Lordship of Jesus. A goad was a sharp instrument, usually on the end of a stick, used by shepherds and stock owners to get stubborn animals to go where they wanted. To kick or fight against such a device would not only be unwise but painful, resulting in a sharper and more irritating thrust until the animal finally obeyed.
Kicking against the goads was how the Lord depicted Paul’s life up to that point. It was a way of expressing his stubborn refusal to accept God’s will and direction. Come to think of it, I’ve done a little goad-kicking of my own and I’m willing to bet you have, too.
The pride and stubborn refusal of mankind to submit to His Creator is for us a constant source of grief. We are quick to reject the wisdom that God has freely revealed to us in His Word and, as a result, we open wide the door to so much unnecessary suffering. Some of us seem to only learn life’s lessons through the failure and the frustration of our wasted efforts.
I recall a verse in the Psalms where the Lord speaks to this stubborn tendency by saying, “Be not like a horse or a mule, without understanding, which must be curbed with bit and bridle, or it will not stay near you.” (Psalm 32:9) It is understanding that animals may act that way since they lack understanding. But the sons and daughters of Adam were created in the image of God and given the gift of reason, knowledge and wisdom — and yet, we persist in casting aside those gifts and choosing instead the path of rebellion and defiance.
I’m so thankful that our Lord is patient and merciful. Despite our stubbornness, He gently walks with us through our bouts of waywardness and, with parental perseverance, faithfully brings us to the place of realization, repentance, and ultimate surrender. The question is, how many painful goads will we experience before we finally surrender to good sense and yield to the will of God?
Paul LeBoutillier is the Pastor of Calvary Chapel Ontario. He can be reached in care of The Argus Observer, 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914. The Argus Observer weekly faith column features a rotation of writers from many different faiths and perspectives.
