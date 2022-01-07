Winston Churchill once described truth as “the most valuable thing in the world.” And yet, while Churchill acknowledged that people do occasionally stumble over the truth, he also recognized the reality that “most of them pick themselves up and hurry off as if nothing ever happened.”
God issued a similar evaluation concerning the nation of Israel at one time in their history, declaring through the prophet Isaiah: “… truth has stumbled in the streets” (Isaiah 59:14).
In our online and highly digitized world, we go about our day believing we have all the tools needed to “find” truth — but we forget that information and truth are not the same thing. Instead, we find ourselves faced with an unprecedented volume of personal opinion coming at us from every direction. Social media and the internet, in general, have opened the way for anyone and everyone to disseminate their own unique spin on the truth, and the result has been widespread confusion.
Humanity has long possessed an uncanny propensity to look into the face of truth, all the while failing to recognize it for what it is. To illustrate just how dull a human mind can be on the subject, consider how Pontius Pilate leaned into Jesus after He had been arrested and asked, “What is truth?”
Jesus gave no response.
The irony was obviously lost on Pilate that he was asking his question while looking into the very eyes of He who is Himself the Truth. This, I repeat, is a picture that is very revealing of humankind in general.
It is more needful now than ever to seek out and stand firm upon that which has been revealed to us as true in the pages of God’s Word. The Psalmist wrote, “The sum of your word is truth …” (119:160), and Jesus declared of His heavenly father “… your Word is truth” (John 17:17).
The wellspring of truth is God Himself and He has supernaturally preserved that truth in His Word so that anyone who desires to know the truth can search it out and own it for themselves. The promise of Jesus is, “… you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free” (John 8:32).
Access to truth has never been our problem, for truth is as readily available as the nearest printing of the Bible or online digital device. The real challenge is opening our hearts and giving permission to the truth to educate, warn, or even scold us if necessary. This attitude requires humility on our part and a willingness to turn aside from the noise of worldly opinion and to learn in quietness and meekness.
The cry of David is most needed today, when he said, “Teach me your way, O Lord, that I may walk in your truth” (Psalm 86:11).
