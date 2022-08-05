Now when they heard this they were cut to the heart, and said to Peter and the rest of the apostles, “Brothers, what shall we do?” (Acts 2:37, ESV).
The Bible records for us the events that took place on the day of Pentecost when Simon Peter stood before a crowd of curious onlookers and proclaimed the message of the cross of Jesus Christ. Luke used the idiom “cut to the heart” to describe the crowd’s reaction to Peter’s message. The result, we’re told, is that some three thousand people received salvation that day.
Interestingly, this wasn’t the first time Peter was involved in cutting something. You may recall that on the night Jesus was arrested, Peter picked up a sword and started swinging. Apparently, his background as a fisherman didn’t afford him much skill with a blade and he only managed to sever an ear from the servant of the high priest. Oops. You’ll recall Jesus had to clean up that mess. That was a night of one miserable failure after another for Peter and one that he desperately wanted to forget.
By the time we get to Acts chapter 2 we see that things have changed quite a lot for Simon Peter. In fact, he’s a different man altogether. What can account for this amazing transformation? Actually, it’s quite simple. After watching Jesus being beaten and crucified, three days later Peter came face to face with the risen and glorified Savior. On top of that, he and all the other disciples had been filled with power from on high. This man who once swore ever knowing Jesus for fear of his life was now standing tall with a newfound confidence and strength as he shared about the power that had transformed his own weakness into a spiritually powerful tool in the hands of the Lord.
This is the same work of grace that the Apostle Paul wrote about in his letter to the Corinthians when he said, “For the sake of Christ, then, I am content with weaknesses, insults, hardships, persecutions, and calamities. For when I am weak, then I am strong” (2 Corinthians 12:10).
Life, with all its challenges and hardships, has a way of humbling us. But Paul and Peter both learned that our weaknesses and failings need not hinder us from being all who God has called us to be. For in our weakness, the Lord our God becomes for us a source of strength that nothing can withstand. For Peter it meant that instead of cutting off ears, he would now be delivering messages that would cut to the heart for the glory of God. I just love how God turns our biggest failures into fruitful ministry!
Paul LeBoutillier is the Pastor of Calvary Chapel Ontario. He can be reached in care of The Argus Observer, 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914. The Argus Observer weekly faith column features a rotation of writers from many different faiths and perspectives.
