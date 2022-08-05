Purchase Access

Now when they heard this they were cut to the heart, and said to Peter and the rest of the apostles, “Brothers, what shall we do?” (Acts 2:37, ESV).

The Bible records for us the events that took place on the day of Pentecost when Simon Peter stood before a crowd of curious onlookers and proclaimed the message of the cross of Jesus Christ. Luke used the idiom “cut to the heart” to describe the crowd’s reaction to Peter’s message. The result, we’re told, is that some three thousand people received salvation that day.



Paul LeBoutillier is the Pastor of Calvary Chapel Ontario. He can be reached in care of The Argus Observer, 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914. The Argus Observer weekly faith column features a rotation of writers from many different faiths and perspectives.

