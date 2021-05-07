Nearly two years ago I wrote a column about my husband Clinton’s last days on earth.We had come to the end of his treatment for acute myeloid leukemia, and the six weeks that followed in hospice were a compound of love, caregiving, grief, goodbyes, and encounters with the infinite.
In the months that followed, I endured what all those with such losses endure. I have written about it in this column, and it is hard to re-read some of it. There is shock, there is widow’s fog, and there is the knowledge that this is a part of life others have faced before me. One cannot help being more sensitive to the pain of living.
When Clint’s sister, Heidi, and I began cleaning out drawers, closets and cupboards, after nearly a year of being absorbed in caring for my husband, I knew somehow that I would marry again. Such thoughts didn’t bring me consolation. It wasn’t something I looked forward to. It was more something I needed to prepare for. I don’t give away my heart easily, and I am probably hard to get to know. I was rather cross as I kept cleaning out my house, putting my affairs in order, and putting off the inevitable.
I argued that I am strangely situated to be alone. I have children nearby. My children farther away contact me daily in our ongoing text conversations. My Latter-day Saint ward congregation, my bishop and my neighbors take good care of me. I haven’t felt lonely. I have more than enough writing, visiting, family history, travel, gardening, quilting, knitting yarn, etc. to keep me busy the rest of my life.
The whole idea made me anxious to the point of being in denial. I told Heavenly Father not to bother me with thoughts of someone else in my life. Of course he didn’t listen to me, as he doesn’t when I am being unthankful or unreasonable. Probably because I truly do want to do God’s will, even if the logic of what he has laid out is beyond my desire or comprehension.
You might think that meeting someone later in life would be sweet and joyful and blushing and beautiful. If I had enjoyed dating the first time around that might be true. But I am still pretty much the same hard-headed, independent girl I was when I hated dating at age 18, wondering why on earth anyone would want to marry me, making it harder on myself and everyone else than it ought to have been.
So Heavenly Father provided a nice, date-proof way for me to stumble into it. I was taking a birthday card to my good friend MaryAnne. She and her husband Jess had a mutual friend, a widower, over for dinner and Sunday night Gospel discussion. That sounds innocent, doesn’t it? Upon such slender foundations are our futures built.
Dewane had been a good friend of Clinton’s. They were golfing buddies and did carpentry projects together. He was my sons’ Scoutmaster. I had known and loved his wife, Penny, for decades. It was all so easy and comfortable. He came over and fixed things. I made dinner and invited him and MaryAnne and Jess. We all went to look at Christmas lights. I rode with him in his pickup to the Payette landfill, as I had in our farm pickup with Clint. That was our first date.
I thought about how much he and Clinton had in common. I found I liked spending time with him, and I was reminded how much I missed having a man around. He brought me flowers. We started texting so our children could mock how old we were. I started enjoying myself. I started blushing for the first time in years. He was kind and patient and persistent. And I fell for him.
Reader, I married him. I am on a path I had not anticipated. I don’t know why I am twice blessed. But I am thankful to a Heavenly Father who continues to send me answers to prayers unasked, when I need it most.
