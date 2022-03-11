I love watching genealogy programs like “Finding Your Roots,” “Relative Race,” and “Who Do You Think You Are?” where guests “go on an emotional journey to trace their family tree with the help of historians and experts, discovering surprising — and sometimes shocking — secrets, mysteries and details about where they came from and who they really are.” Not that I care to know the background of celebrities I never heard of, but it is fascinating tracking unknown relatives through DNA, and the process of discovering old records, sometimes from surprising sources, and piecing together the stories of real people, real places, important events in history, and vanished ways of life.
A young woman visiting our house last Sunday mentioned that she had relatives from Colonia Juarez, Chihuahua, Mexico, which was settled by LDS (Mormon) pioneers in the late 1880s. I knew from family stories that an ancestor of mine, Lemuel Hardison Redd, settled his second wife’s family in Colonia Juarez, where he died. We wanted to find out if we were related, so we opened our Family Tree cell phone apps and scanned for “Relatives Around Me.” We discovered we are fourth cousins twice removed. Our common ancestor wasn’t Lemuel Hardison Redd, however; it was his first wife, Keziah Jane Butler. I would love to know that story.
This is a common occurrence when I go to church, where I find I am related to nearly everyone in the room, even if the common relation goes back ten generations. This is true for friends of different faiths. It makes the world more friendly and less formidable. Tracing back my family tree has given me cousins I didn’t know I had; from places I hadn’t expected. It is a treasure hunt, really.
In order to scan for Relatives Around Me, each person needs to establish a free https://www.familysearch.org account and enter family history information, as far back as you can. Then make connections to deceased relatives already in the tree. If you already have an Ancestry.com account, the two accounts can be linked, so you can compare and trade information between both. So much work has been done around the world that it shouldn’t be hard to connect not only to ancestors, but living relatives through DNA. I tried the link to “RootsTech Relatives,” and found that I have 19,293 living relatives, from Mexico to British Columbia, who have joined Family Search. How fun is that?
This year, one of the premier genealogy events in the world, RootsTech Connect, is online for free. “RootsTech organizers weren’t quite sure how many participants to expect (since) the annual conference in March would be an all-virtual, global event for the first time in its 10-year history,” reported the LDS Church News a year ago. “Earliest projections for RootsTech Connect 2021 estimated 40,000-50,000. After the first few days of signups, that number doubled. Soon 250,000 were registered. In the week prior to the conference, the number spiked to 500,000. As of Tuesday, March 2, 2021, a total of 1,117,000 from 242 countries and territories participated.”
Following the same model as the 2021 event, RootsTech 2022 featured “internationally diverse keynote speakers and a mix of on-demand, livestream and interactive sessions where participants can connect with each other, ask questions and learn from experts.” The 2022 event also included some enhancements and improvements, according to the release. These consist of a new set of educational classes and new technologies to explore the virtual expo hall and stories shared by keynote speakers.
The RootsTech 2022 catalog lists 1224 speakers in 35 different languages, on topics such as “Getting Started,” “Genetic Genealogy,” “Preserving Old Photos,” “Research Methods,” “Race and Ethnicity,” “Historical Records,” “Reading Od Documents,” “The 1921 Census of England and Wales,” “Mi ciudad natal,” “Using Ancestry.com,” and “Basic Japanese family history.” Classroom content will remain available for three years following the event. You will find greater access to all content with a free Family Search account. The live portion of RootsTech 2022 officially closed on March 5th, but you are still welcome to search and enjoy all the recorded content. Sign up at https://www.familysearch.org/rootstech/home.
Go on a treasure hunt, and find your family!
