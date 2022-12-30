Twenty-five years ago, I wrote a list of “Things I want to do before I die” at the end of a journal I was keeping. Surprisingly, I’ve accomplished a number of these, including “Grow some decent watermelon,” (try planting hills of seeds underneath gravel,) “Make a quilt for each of my (20) grandchildren,” (a relaxing occupation,) and “Throw lots of stuff away and live simply” (a work in progress). The list ends more seriously with an appeal to heaven to “Find out where I stand” and “Know what my ‘mission’ is”— not something so easily spelled out.
I remember when I was a young mother, picturing myself as an old grandma on my deathbed at the end of a life well lived, looking back without regrets, and with the great desire for my children to be happy. This picture has informed and changed my life in subtle ways. Having no regrets means you live in a way that avoids doing regretful things. It means apologizing immediately and changing your path when regretful things happen. It means being a mature adult, not blaming others, shouldering responsibility, and choosing to be happy.
My father was not a large man, but he was the kind of person you wanted to take home with you because he was good company. He was not only highly intelligent but also wise, funny, hardworking, helpful, not overly talkative, grateful for his blessings, and a generous spirit. I always wanted to be like him, and hopefully am, to some degree, because I watched him and tried to follow his example. I came to know him as well as a daughter can know a father. I think my life has been happier and avoided serious mistakes because of what I learned from him.
My father and mother were followers of Jesus Christ, and their lives reflected this. In the words of Dieter F. Uchtdorf, “Christlike attributes are gifts from God. You already possess many of them.” For example, 1. Charity and Love. “Pray for God to fill you with … love … and search for opportunities to serve.” 2. Knowledge. “Seek secular and spiritual knowledge.” 3. Patience. “Strive to be patient with your everyday experiences and with each of your relationships, including with yourself.” 4. Humility. “Express gratitude to God for all that you have and all that you accomplish. Have faith that you can do anything when you rely on Him.” 5. Obedience. “Study God’s commandments. Focus on one or two this week that you can improve on. As you act on your faith and obey God, like Jesus did, your knowledge will grow.” (“Christlike Attributes—The Wind Beneath Our Wings,” Nov. 2005.)
As Paul writes in Romans 8:29, “For whom he foreknew, he also foreordained to be conformed to the image of his Son, that he might be the firstborn among many brethren.” (ASV) It is our Heavenly Father’s intention that our pre-eminent role model is his firstborn son, Jesus Christ. God knew us before the world was, his beloved spirit children, and knew that “conforming to the image of his Son,” or following the example of Jesus Christ, is our path back to eternal life, and to greater happiness.
All around us is a world in which following the example of Jesus Christ is seen as something to be laughed at. The troubles of today are serious and soul-destroying. It takes great strength of character to resist joining those who mock, and a great heart to reach out in invitation to save suffering souls.
As far as my standing before God, I believe that as long as we are on the path and making progress, our effort is acceptable. It is when we lose faith and stop making an effort that we risk losing all that we have gained. As for my mission, it has unfolded as a sweet and happy life surrounded by a loving family — worth all the effort, and far beyond what I deserve.
1 John 3:2 “Beloved, now are we the sons of God, and it doth not yet appear what we shall be: but we know that, when he shall appear, we shall be like him; for we shall see him as he is.”
PATTY KENNINGTON-ROOKS is a long-time resident of the western Treasure Valley, and a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She can be reached in care of The Argus Observer, 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914. The Argus Observer weekly faith column features a rotation of writers from many different faiths and perspectives.
