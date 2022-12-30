Patty Kennington-Rooks

Twenty-five years ago, I wrote a list of “Things I want to do before I die” at the end of a journal I was keeping. Surprisingly, I’ve accomplished a number of these, including “Grow some decent watermelon,” (try planting hills of seeds underneath gravel,) “Make a quilt for each of my (20) grandchildren,” (a relaxing occupation,) and “Throw lots of stuff away and live simply” (a work in progress). The list ends more seriously with an appeal to heaven to “Find out where I stand” and “Know what my ‘mission’ is”— not something so easily spelled out.

I remember when I was a young mother, picturing myself as an old grandma on my deathbed at the end of a life well lived, looking back without regrets, and with the great desire for my children to be happy. This picture has informed and changed my life in subtle ways. Having no regrets means you live in a way that avoids doing regretful things. It means apologizing immediately and changing your path when regretful things happen. It means being a mature adult, not blaming others, shouldering responsibility, and choosing to be happy.



