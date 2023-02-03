Not long ago, my eldest son asked for a list of the classical piano music I had played while he and his two brothers and two sisters were growing up in our farmhouse, including favorites from Chopin, Gershwin, Bach and Debussy. He wanted to make a playlist of music he could listen to. My other children wanted it, too, as a pleasant family memory.
Conrad appreciates music to the extent that he bought a baby grand piano for his musical wife Sarah, and now his children are not only playing beautiful music but composing their own.
While visiting our second son Casey and his family on our trips to Germany, I noticed the music in the shopping centers was invariably American pop music. In the country that produced Bach, Beethoven, Brahms and Handel, I would have preferred the music of German culture or even local talent. But it is easier to listen to lively and less-demanding American pop, so that was what prevailed.
My children have asked how it was to grow up in the 50s and 60s. I remember riding bikes with my sisters as far as we could go, without my parents worrying about our safety. We went to the Saturday movie matinee, to the shopping center, to the library, to the piano teacher’s house. My sister Susan and I, both of us teenagers and without cell phones, took a bus to downtown Los Angeles to see a late-night Simon and Garfunkel concert.
Many in succeeding generations mock the “The Andy Griffith Show” and “The Donna Reed Show” mentality, but there was a trust and freedom not available to our children and grandchildren today.
As for literature, an attorney friend of my parents, Douglas L. Callister, recounts that on a visit to Moscow, he and his wife “noticed the bowed heads of the Russian passengers, for they were reading Tolstoy, Chekhov,
Dostoyevsky, or Pushkin—and, sometimes, Mark Twain. The people were poor, but they were not obsessed with their poverty. They possessed the rich tradition of Russian literature, art, and music…
“Refinement in speech is more than polished elocution. It results from purity of thought and sincerity of expression. A child’s prayer on occasion may reflect the language of heaven more nearly than a Shakespearean soliloquy… it is reflected not only in our choice of words but also in the things we talk about. The subjects discussed in heaven are not trifling or mundane. They are sublime beyond our most extended imagination. We will feel at home there if we (converse here) about the refined and noble.” (“Your Refined Heavenly Home”)
We ought to seek after loveliness. “We do not seek a veneer painted on by a worldly brush but the pure, innate beauty that God has planted in our souls. We should seek after those things that endow higher thoughts and finer impulses. Man, as John Taylor once said, ‘is destined, if he improves his opportunities, to higher and greater blessings and glory than are associated with this earth in its present state: … he may stand pure, virtuous, intelligent, and honorable, as a son of God, and seek for, and be guided and governed by his Father’s counsels.’
“Indeed, we may say with President Brigham Young that we hope ‘to be gentle and kind, modest and truthful, to be full of faith and integrity, … (for) goodness sheds a halo of loveliness around every person who possesses it, making their countenances beam with light, and their society desirable because of its excellency.’” (James E. Faust, “We Seek After These Things”)
Callister concludes, “Let us… show to the world that we have talent and taste, and prove to the heavens that our minds are set on beauty and true excellence, so that we can become worthy to enjoy the society of angels. Even more, that we may enjoy the refined society of heavenly parentage, for we are children of the Most High.”
“Finally, brethren, whatever things are true, whatever things are noble, whatever things are just, whatever things are pure, whatever things are lovely, whatever things are of good report, if there is any virtue and if there is anything praiseworthy—meditate on these things.” (Philppians 4:8, New King James Version)
PATTY KENNINGTON-ROOKS is a long-time resident of the western Treasure Valley, and a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She can be reached in care of The Argus Observer, 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914. The Argus Observer weekly faith column features a rotation of writers from many different faiths and perspectives.
