Not long ago, my eldest son asked for a list of the classical piano music I had played while he and his two brothers and two sisters were growing up in our farmhouse, including favorites from Chopin, Gershwin, Bach and Debussy. He wanted to make a playlist of music he could listen to. My other children wanted it, too, as a pleasant family memory.

Conrad appreciates music to the extent that he bought a baby grand piano for his musical wife Sarah, and now his children are not only playing beautiful music but composing their own.



PATTY KENNINGTON-ROOKS is a long-time resident of the western Treasure Valley, and a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She can be reached in care of The Argus Observer, 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914. The Argus Observer weekly faith column features a rotation of writers from many different faiths and perspectives.

