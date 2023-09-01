Every six weeks, full-time missionaries of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Hamilton New Zealand Mission meet in Zone Conferences with their mission leaders. Our first conference was held in beautiful Tauranga, along the coast of the Bay of Plenty. We didn’t get to see the estuaries and the coast, but are planning on it next time, when we take the toll road, which should be a much better drive than the one we actually took.
It was a trip of about an hour for us, a white-knuckle journey from Rotorua, including a winding, if scenic and sometimes very narrow drive through the Mangorea Kaharoa Gorge and Surprise! Surprise! a single-lane bridge near the Mangapouri Scenic Reserve, which you come upon suddenly, going downhill between 80-100 kilometers/hour (50 - 62 mph), if you are following the speed signs, around a sharp right corner, without warning — except for a rather small and puzzling sign with two skyward-pointing arrows, one taller and white and one red and shorter. Since you are driving on the left-hand side of the road, when the shorter red arrow is on your side, you “Give Way,” in other words, you yield to the traffic with the tall arrow.
But we had said our prayers that morning. Someone was watching over us. As it was, a lorry coming our way flashed his headlights even though there was time to spare in passing. One of the other senior couples at our zone conference explained it all to us, and we have since warned other Americans traveling otherwise clueless through New Zealand.
Elder Rooks does the driving, bless him. I navigate the best I can. After several weeks of plotting our forays into town to favor left-lane driving and stocking our bare-bones brick home with cleaning supplies, food, and pressboard cubbies, we realized that we are living in the central Rotorua district, with nearby shopping, including a thriving K-Mart and the grocery chain Countdown, (which is really Woolworth’s,) a Wendy’s Fish (and Chips) Shop and a Better-Quality Meat Pies within walking distance. Really a nice setup.
I am discovering that New Zealanders are naturally kind. Even more so when they realize I am a clueless American and don’t know what I’m doing most of the time. They call me “love” and other nice things and give me looks of patient understanding, at the pleasure of helping a visitor in their country. I am told that the pace of life is slower and less ambitious than in neighboring Australia, where the Auzzies (as they pronounce it,) are more than a three-hour flight away. At this stage of my life, I appreciate that it isn’t required to rush everywhere. Although I must say that New-Zealanders drive like Americans when it comes to the posted speed limit, and you need to keep your trolley to the side of the lane in the grocery store so you won’t get run over by determined mothers going shopping.
Over 40% of Rotoruans claim Maori heritage. They have a love of family and a spiritual connection to earth and heaven that is immensely appealing. Maoris joined the LDS church in large numbers 150 years ago and are still stalwarts. Our mission leaders, Jeffrey and Fee Nikoia, are both from Maori families, as well as several of our young district elders and sisters. They are easy to love.
There were 22 young elders, 14 sisters, and the 3 senior couples — serving in Gisborne, (Giz-bun, a six-hour drive,) Whakatane (Fa-ka-TAH-ney), and Elder Rooks and I in Rotorua — attending the zone conference. The young elders and sisters are between the ages of 18-20. They are given the responsibility of adults, and are expected to have the self-mastery and courageous love for their fellow man that many grownups could learn from. They learn patience, endurance, responsibility, leadership and humility. I am in awe of them.
C.S. Lewis wrote in the Screwtape Letters, “Courage is not simply one of the virtues but the form of every virtue at the testing point.” These young people are tested every day, and they are courageous, as are all missionaries of any denomination who faithfully share the Gospel of Jesus Christ.
PATTY KENNINGTON-ROOKS is a long-time resident of the western Treasure Valley, and a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She can be reached in care of The Argus Observer, 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914. The Argus Observer weekly faith column features a rotation of writers from many different faiths and perspectives.
