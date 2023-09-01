Patty Kennington-Rooks

Every six weeks, full-time missionaries of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Hamilton New Zealand Mission meet in Zone Conferences with their mission leaders. Our first conference was held in beautiful Tauranga, along the coast of the Bay of Plenty. We didn’t get to see the estuaries and the coast, but are planning on it next time, when we take the toll road, which should be a much better drive than the one we actually took.

It was a trip of about an hour for us, a white-knuckle journey from Rotorua, including a winding, if scenic and sometimes very narrow drive through the Mangorea Kaharoa Gorge and Surprise! Surprise! a single-lane bridge near the Mangapouri Scenic Reserve, which you come upon suddenly, going downhill between 80-100 kilometers/hour (50 - 62 mph), if you are following the speed signs, around a sharp right corner, without warning — except for a rather small and puzzling sign with two skyward-pointing arrows, one taller and white and one red and shorter. Since you are driving on the left-hand side of the road, when the shorter red arrow is on your side, you “Give Way,” in other words, you yield to the traffic with the tall arrow.



