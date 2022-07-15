Of all the years to miss the garden tour, it was this one, when my garden was on the list. The weather was perfect—cool, rainy, and non-stressing to my plants. Dewane was a trouper Garden Boy. We weeded, pruned, watered, mulched, and reset the stones in the garden walk. The roses were bursting into bloom. Everything was looking lovely when I left for a long-awaited tour of the British Isles with two sisters, their husbands, and my daughter Carrie.
The travel tour was not to be missed. Along with the British Isles, we visited Normandy, France, including the town of Bayeux, famous for housing the 200-ft. tapestry of the Norman Invasion of England, as well as Omaha Beach, the landing area for the invasion of France by the Allied forces during World War II, and the American Cemetery at Colleville-sur-Mer.
One thing I have learned traveling is that pictures are not the same as being there. I had heard all my life of German bunkers on Guernsey Island, of Blarney Castle, the Scottish Highlands, the Tower of London, and of Runnymede, where the Magna Carta was signed. But I was in all those places a few weeks ago, and you could feel the history in a way that pictures can’t portray.
So it is with cemeteries. When you see manicured green lawns and row upon row of white crosses of those who fought and died, it is overwhelming. You have to sit on the benches provided and think about it—the tens of thousands of young men who never made it past their twenties, who left childhood and became suddenly mature men fighting for ideals in wars they would never have chosen. I have been to the cemeteries in Lorraine, France, and Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, and the feeling is the same. It is ground made sacred by this ultimate sacrifice, for the sake of liberty.
In the sense we most often think about it, liberty is “the state of being free within society from oppressive restrictions imposed by authority on one’s way of life, behavior, or political views.”
This is what the Revolutionary War, the Civil War, and the two world wars were fought for. It is this that James 2:12 refers to, entreating us not to oppress others with judgment: “So speak ye, and so do, as they that shall be judged by the law of liberty.”
“To serve God’s eternal purposes, God ‘established the Constitution of this land, by the hands of wise men whom [He] raised up … and redeemed the land by the shedding of blood.’ (Doctrine and Covenants 101:80)
“Today, we are in a battle for the bodies and souls of man. It is a battle between two opposing systems: freedom and slavery, Christ and anti-Christ… God must ever have a free people to prosper His work… We encourage all… citizens of the nation, to be actively involved in the political process, and to support those measures which will strengthen the community, state, and nation — morally, economically, and culturally,” Ezra Taft Benson, ‘A Witness and a Warning’.
In a broader sense, liberty is the power to choose our own way. Each decision we make either opens further possibilities to us, or limits and narrows our life and choices. “But whoso looketh into the perfect law of liberty, and continueth therein, he being not a forgetful hearer, but a doer of the work, this man shall be blessed in his deed,” James 1:25. This passage isn’t necessarily about restrictions imposed by authority on one’s way of life. Rather, it is a “declaration of righteousness and salvation by Christ, an offer of peace and pardon by Him, and a free promise of eternal life through Him,” gotquestions.org.
“Freedom is to be free from things that distort our judgment and constrain our will toward the good. Pleasure is sweet, until it isn’t. To act irresponsibly is fun, until it isn’t. Life is beautiful and a joy; we’re meant to partake of it. To abuse it is to bring suffering, not freedom. So, if we follow the Law, and listen to what it teaches, it will indeed bring liberty. The challenge is to actually do it.”
— Rev. Nicholas Apostola
