I was in college the first time I read the Old Testament from start to finish. As an English major, I was already permanently nearsighted from reading long, tedious literary tomes. I figured this couldn’t be worse than the writings of James Joyce.
What surprised me was that, except for page upon page of genealogies and recitations of laws, the actual story of Adam’s family down to Moses, and the nation of Israel to Malachi, is more of an epic family saga than anything else.
A saga is usually defined as an old Norse prose narrative dealing with family or social histories and legends.
But it also can be “a form of the novel in which the members or generations of a family or social group are chronicled in a long and leisurely narrative.” (dictionary.com) Certainly, the Old Testament’s main characters are not depicted in overly-heroic light.
They are humans who were learning life’s difficult lessons, in all their courage and their anguish. Betrayals, conflict, and manipulation abound. Threads of faith, inspiration, and miracles tie the narratives together in a fashion that has
never been equaled in any other volume.
Through everything, God watches over and is vitally interested in his children, a heavenly father so very patient that I longed at some point for another flood to take everybody out so they could start over again. (I am apparently not the one to make decisions for all mankind.)
For all of the Old Testament’s seeming distance—both in time and spirit—from the more hopeful New Testament, with the latter’s emphasis on agency, repentance and forgiveness within the framework of the Gospel of Jesus Christ, the Old Testament is essential to understanding the New. A number of Biblical scholars have studied the lives of Joseph, the son of Jacob, and of Moses, the lawgiver and nation builder, among others.
They conclude that these are types of Christ, prefiguring the Savior in the events of their own lives.
“Types serve as a prophetic message because they always point to someone, something, someplace, or some event that is yet to be.” Evangelist Arthur W. Pink’s parallels between the lives of the patriarch Joseph and Jesus Christ comprise the accounts in Genesis 37 and in the Four Gospels, where we find that not only Jesus but Joseph was a good shepherd, beloved of his father; hated by his brothers, conspired against, betrayed and sold for money; sorely tempted but not overcome by sin; unjustly accused, imprisoned and suffering greatly, but through forgiveness and redemption, the means of salvation to his brethren.
In a similar way, Moses served as a precursor and type of Christ. In Deuteronomy 18: 15, quoted by Peter in Acts 3:22 and Stephen in Acts 7:37, Moses tells his people of the coming Messiah: “The Lord thy God will raise up unto thee a Prophet from the midst of thee, of thy brethren, like unto me; unto him ye shall hearken.”
Both Moses and Jesus are prophets and lawgivers who mediate a covenant between God and men—Moses the Old Covenant and Jesus the New.
In accounts from Genesis and the Four Gospels, both Moses and Jesus narrowly escape the king’s murder of boy babies. Both lived a part of their life in Egypt. Moses spent forty years as a shepherd, and Jesus is the Good
Shepherd.
Both were known for their meekness (Numbers 12:3 and Matthew 11:29) and miracles. When Jesus multiplied the loaves and fishes, the people’s thoughts ran immediately to Moses’ prophecy: “After the people saw the sign Jesus performed, they began to say, ‘Surely this is the Prophet who is to come into the world.’”
(John 6:14) (gotquestions.org)
Most importantly, Jesus and his prophets came “to proclaim freedom for the prisoners and…to set the oppressed free.” (Luke 4:18) “In Christ Jesus the law of the Spirit of life has set you free from the law of sin and death.” (Romans 8:2) And Galatians 5:1: “Stand fast therefore in the liberty wherewith Christ hath made us free, and be not entangled again with the yoke of bondage.”
Freedom from the bondage of sin through the atonement of Jesus Christ is his supreme gift to the family of God.
