Since marrying my carpenter husband last April, I have dragged him out of the country to visit places he had never been before. We toured six states of southern Mexico during September in a van with our guides Miguel, German, and a group of my kids and grandkids. In November (before the rains descended), another group of us flew to Kona on the Big Island of Hawaii so my son-in-law, Mark, and son, Jeff, could climb Mauna Kea while the girls (and Dewane) went to a botanical garden in Hilo. Then we took a plane to Oahu — Honolulu and Laie. In both cases, we spent hours of time driving around and through these beautiful places. I thought we would need something to keep us occupied (other than keeping our vaccination cards handy), but we didn’t.
We just needed to look out the windows. Life was happening all around us, from the man cutting the grass with a machete in his front yard in Chiapas, to the little boys hanging on for dear life in the back of a pickup running over a “tope” (giant speed bump) that had them bouncing up and down, to the sign in the highly-rated restaurant in Kona telling us that the owners were on a month-long vacation, too bad for us, to the elderly Japanese gentleman giving a heartfelt tour of the USS Battleship Missouri at Pearl Harbor.
What a privilege and pleasure it was — the sheer variety of God’s children, the lives they lead as individuals and as part of something greater — family, community, nation. There is a grace and beauty in everyday living that makes it endlessly fascinating.
“Each day can bring more joy than sorrow when our mortal and spiritual eyes are open to God’s goodness. Joy in the Gospel is not something that begins only in the next life. It is our privilege now, this very day,” says Elder Jeffrey R. Holland. “We must never allow our burdens to obscure our blessings. There will always be more blessings than burdens – even if some days it doesn’t seem so. Jesus said, ‘I am come that they might have life, and that they might have it more abundantly.’ Enjoy those blessings right now. They are yours and always will be.”
A neighbor of ours is recovering from a month of COVID hospitalization. We brought her soup and new bread, which apparently made her day. That and her little chihuahua, who she missed terribly while away. She is amazingly free of self-pity, concerned more with the well-being of her neighbors than anything she has experienced. She faithfully looks forward to better times. There may be darkness in the world, including “spiritual wickedness in high places.” But there is joy to be had in spite of it, when we focus on the Son of God, Jesus Christ.
“The joy we feel has little to do with the circumstances of our lives and everything to do with the focus of our lives,” says President of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Russell M. Nelson. “How, then, can we claim that joy? We can start by “looking unto Jesus the author and finisher of our faith in every thought” (Hebrews 12:2).
“As our Savior becomes more and more real to us and as we plead for His joy to be given to us, our joy will increase. (“Joy and Spiritual Survival,” October 2016).
When we truly focus on the Savior; as we remember Him and His infinite atonement; as we think of Him more and more, day after day, the heavens will open. “Our fears and doubts will decrease,” says Wendy Watson Nelson, wife of President Nelson. “We will be led along. We will know what to do, step by step. We will learn how to draw upon the power available to us because the Savior atoned for us. We will learn how to access His cleansing, healing, redemptive, strengthening power. And we will experience the freedom to be our true selves as we unyoke ourselves from the world and instead yoke ourselves to the Savior.”
May our joy increase as we focus on Jesus Christ, the author and finisher of our faith.
