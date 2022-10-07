Patty Kennington-Rooks

A number of years ago, my husband Clinton and I helped our son Casey move his family from Nancy, France, to Elverdissen, Germany, in Casey’s pursuit of two Master’s degrees and a Ph.D. In the days before we embarked on the wild six-hour ride in the Volkswagen station wagon with the wonky windshield wiper—Clinton, Katie and three children—trying to keep up with the accelerating Mercedes moving van—Casey, a granddaughter, and me—in pouring rain, through the French countryside, onto the Autobahn, across the Rhine River and into Herford, we took side trips to the lovely towns of Lauterbrunnen in Switzerland and Riquevihr in France. The scenery was breathtaking, with woods and green fields, awe-inspiring mountains, and picture-postcard town squares inevitably built around steepled churches, once the spiritual center of town life.

But no longer. We had been to Gimsbach a few years earlier, in time for the Christmas markets. We wandered lighted cobblestone streets, eating bratwurst on rolls and admiring the wares for sale in decorated stalls against the backdrop of music, wonderful smells, and picturesque houses and shops. I bought a paper star lantern complete with light bulb, and a lace table runner. But the Kirches were padlocked and empty. Nobody went to church anymore, we were told. It was Christmas without Christ.



