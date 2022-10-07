A number of years ago, my husband Clinton and I helped our son Casey move his family from Nancy, France, to Elverdissen, Germany, in Casey’s pursuit of two Master’s degrees and a Ph.D. In the days before we embarked on the wild six-hour ride in the Volkswagen station wagon with the wonky windshield wiper—Clinton, Katie and three children—trying to keep up with the accelerating Mercedes moving van—Casey, a granddaughter, and me—in pouring rain, through the French countryside, onto the Autobahn, across the Rhine River and into Herford, we took side trips to the lovely towns of Lauterbrunnen in Switzerland and Riquevihr in France. The scenery was breathtaking, with woods and green fields, awe-inspiring mountains, and picture-postcard town squares inevitably built around steepled churches, once the spiritual center of town life.
But no longer. We had been to Gimsbach a few years earlier, in time for the Christmas markets. We wandered lighted cobblestone streets, eating bratwurst on rolls and admiring the wares for sale in decorated stalls against the backdrop of music, wonderful smells, and picturesque houses and shops. I bought a paper star lantern complete with light bulb, and a lace table runner. But the Kirches were padlocked and empty. Nobody went to church anymore, we were told. It was Christmas without Christ.
Once one of the most church-going of nations, the U.S. is now headed down the same road as western Europe—known for centuries as Christendom, but no longer. Although many approve of secularization as showing sophistication and enlightenment, it is calamitous when a once-Christian nation turns its back on God, especially one as blessed as the United States. A September 13 Pew Report concludes that “Since the 1990s, large numbers of Americans have left Christianity to join the growing ranks of U.S. adults who describe their religious identity as atheist, agnostic or ‘nothing in particular.’ If recent trends in religious switching continue, Christians could make up less than half of the U.S. population within a few decades.”
Religious service attendance is not only linked to having a strong social support network, but to better health, such as less depression, lower suicide rates, and fewer drug and alcohol overdoses. “There are also emotional costs for people who practice religion but no longer attend religious services. (Those) who stopped attending church during COVID-19 were more likely to feel insecure and anxious, compared with practicing Christians who didn’t stop attending services in person.
“As recently pointed out in Christianity Today, ‘empty pews are an American public health crisis.’ Moreover, religious Americans are more likely than non-religious Americans to have a stronger desire for marriage and children. A decline in religious service attendance not only has the potential to negatively affect public health, but also family stability and population growth in America.” (Institute for Family Studies)
Along with emotional and mental health, our religious liberties are at risk. In an address to this year’s Catholic Conference in Rome, former law professor and jurist Dallin H. Oaks, now first counselor in the presidency of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, warned that religious liberty faces serious challenges around the world. These include secularism, authoritarianism, political correctness and deteriorating attitudes toward religion. “We should walk shoulder to shoulder along the path of religious freedom for all, while still exercising that freedom to pursue our distinctive beliefs.” He suggests four ways to strengthen religious freedoms: 1) Recognize that we need each other and are all subject to law; 2) Urge religious tolerance; 3) Let the world know of the good that religion does, and 4) Unite and find common ground to defend and promote religious liberty.
What happens when Americans no longer worship God? “Behold, this is a choice land, and whatsoever nation shall possess it shall be free from bondage… and from all other nations under heaven, if they will but serve the God of the land, who is Jesus Christ…or they shall be swept off … when they are ripened in iniquity.” (The Book of Mormon, Ether 2:12; 9)
Religious liberty is one of the inalienable rights, for which those who came to America risked their lives. May our lives reflect the direction and strength that church attendance brings.
PATTY KENNINGTON-ROOKS is a long-time resident of the western Treasure Valley, and a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She can be reached in care of The Argus Observer, 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914. The Argus Observer weekly faith column features a rotation of writers from many different faiths and perspectives.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.