My youngest son Jeff’s three children are curious in the extreme, which leads their parents to distraction as they light things on fire and mix chemicals just to see what happens. This in spite of dire warnings and tears of remorse. I suggested that my daughter-in-law Brielle get a giant chemistry set in order to channel their impulses. It was what my parents did with me. I don’t remember lighting anything valuable on fire, but I always wanted to know everything about everything.
So on the days that my sisters and I were not riding our bicycles to the library, or I was taking a run with my dog, or visiting a friend’s house near the avocado orchard, I had the giant chemistry set out on the kitchen table, happily mixing things over a Bunsen burner, just to see what would happen. I didn’t major in Chemistry at UC Berkeley like my mother-in-law Carol did, but I made messes and I sure had fun.
In the words of social entrepreneur Bryant H. McGill, “Curiosity is one of the great secrets of happiness.” Albert Einstein said, “I have no special talents. I am only passionately curious.” This kind of passion guarantees an interesting journey through life.
As a child, I took for granted that the world was created for me to explore. Some lessons came hard, especially as I grew older and experienced difficulties I hadn’t intended. Usually these were from being in too much of a hurry, or from a lack of understanding of human nature.
“A few of the basic attributes needed to become a lifelong learner are courage, faithful desire, humility, patience, curiosity, and a willingness to communicate and share the knowledge that we gain. …Lifelong learning is essential to the vitality of the human mind, body, and soul. It enhances self-worth and self-actuation. Lifelong learning is invigorating mentally and is a great defense against aging, depression, and self-doubt.” (Elder Robert D. Hales, “The Journey of Life Long Learning”)
The lure of lifelong learning makes the decades of life I may have ahead of me still seem too short, for everything I want to know. I realize I can only comprehend certain things with the passage of time. I know now what it is to hold a baby in my arms and look into the child’s future in a way I could not as a new mother. I experience each season without fear because I have lived through so many of them. My inborn impatience turns into wonder and awe at the unfolding of God’s purposes and my own observation of it.
During those times the lessons of life seem too hard to bear, I discover I am still learning lessons of such value that my life changes for the better, if I let it. Enduring difficulty and pain has enlarged my heart and mind and made space to understand what youth and inexperience cannot. The slowing down and savoring of such experiences, no matter how difficult, leads to wisdom, if we let it.
“We will have to make some hard choices of how we use our time. … But remember, you are interested in education, not just for mortal life but for eternal life. When you see that reality clearly with spiritual sight, you will put spiritual learning first and yet not slight the secular learning. …
“… And since what we will need to know is hard to discern, we need the help of heaven to know which of the myriad things we could study we would most wisely learn. It also means that we cannot waste time entertaining ourselves when we have the chance to read or to listen to whatever will help us learn what is true and useful. Insatiable curiosity will be our hallmark.” (Henry B. Eyring, “Education for Real Life”)
“The glory of God is intelligence, or, in other words, light and truth” (D&C 93:36).
“Whatever principle of intelligence we attain unto in this life, it will rise with us in the resurrection” (D&C 130:18).
